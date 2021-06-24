Senior Center Activities

With the reopening of California we are pleased to announce that the Healdsburg Senior Center and Healdsburg Community Center will reopen to the public on June 15! Under the State’s Blueprint for Reopening and new mask guidance, fully vaccinated visitors will not be required to wear masks or socially distance. Visitors who are unvaccinated will be asked to always wear a mask while indoors at either site. This will be a self-reported system; there will be no need to carry or show proof of vaccination to any staff or volunteer. (Don’t be surprised to see staff still wearing masks indoors; unfortunately, Cal/OSHA regulations that govern workers do not align yet with guidance for the general public.) For more information follow the link to the right. --- ¡Con la reapertura de California nos complace anunciar que el Healdsburg Senior Center y el Healdsburg Community Center reabrirán al público el 15 de junio! Para más información, siga el enlace de la derecha.