Senior Center Activities

Duties: Assist the Mulerider Activity Center Director in the overall operation and management of the MAC and Intramural Fields. This would include involvement in the following areas: membership, student staffing, Intramural sports, facility up-keep, fitness, programs, special events, and day-to-day operations. Essential job functions include but not limited to supervision of student staff, overseeing day-to-day operations of check in processes, user guidelines, maintenance and upkeep of cardiovascular and strength training equipment, training Intramural student staff and game management of Intramural sports, maintaining Intramural facilities, and assisting with special events. Position does require late afternoon and evening hours.