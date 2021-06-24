Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Senior Center Activities

By EDITORIALS
Chesire Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday – Community Tag Sale, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Rain date: Sunday, June 27) Monday – Outdoor Lawn Bingo, 1:30 p.m. Thursday – Lifestyle Change Program, 10 a.m. Local school, election and coronavirus news is more crucial now than ever. Help our newsroom deliver the coverage you deserve. Support Local news.

cheshireherald.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Center#Community Tag Sale#Outdoor Lawn Bingo#Lifestyle Change Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Aquebogue, NYPosted by
riverheadlocal

Riverhead opens cooling center at senior center in Aquebogue

The Town of Riverhead has opened a cooling center where residents can get relief from the high heat this week. The cooling center is located at the town’s Senior and Human Resource Center at 60 Shade Tree Lane in Aquebogue. It is open this afternoon until 4:30 and will be open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. tomorrow and Wednesday, the town supervisor’s office said in a press release.
Texarkana, TXTexarkana Gazette

ACTIVE AGE | Collins Senior Center Activities Calendar

Hours of Operation: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. A meal is served weekdays at 11:30 a.m. for senior citizens age 60+ at the Collins Center. Senior Citizens Services provides the meals. July 1—1 p.m. Retreat at Kenwood Bing and Dessert; 2 p.m. Heritage Dessert Contest. July 4—Happy Independence Day. July...
Seymour, MOWebster County Citizen

- Senior center reopens Monday

After a forced shutdown, the Seymour Senior Citizens’ Center is reopening next Monday. Throughout the past year, vehicles have been light on the west side of the Seymour square. After the COVID-19 pandemic forced the state of Missouri to close senior centers temporarily, it left senior citizens without a place to visit and — more importantly — eat during the past 15 months.
Healdsburg, CAhealdsburg.ca.us

Healdsburg Senior Center and Healdsburg Community Center Reopening

With the reopening of California we are pleased to announce that the Healdsburg Senior Center and Healdsburg Community Center will reopen to the public on June 15! Under the State’s Blueprint for Reopening and new mask guidance, fully vaccinated visitors will not be required to wear masks or socially distance. Visitors who are unvaccinated will be asked to always wear a mask while indoors at either site. This will be a self-reported system; there will be no need to carry or show proof of vaccination to any staff or volunteer. (Don’t be surprised to see staff still wearing masks indoors; unfortunately, Cal/OSHA regulations that govern workers do not align yet with guidance for the general public.) For more information follow the link to the right. --- ¡Con la reapertura de California nos complace anunciar que el Healdsburg Senior Center y el Healdsburg Community Center reabrirán al público el 15 de junio! Para más información, siga el enlace de la derecha.
Bend, ORPosted by
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend Park and Rec revives Juniper Swim & Fitness drop-in visits, Senior Center social activities

Two of Bend Park and Recreation District’s recreation facilities will welcome the summer season with several changes, including the return of drop-in use flexibility, social activities at Bend Senior Center and new pass options. The post Bend Park and Rec revives Juniper Swim & Fitness drop-in visits, Senior Center social activities appeared first on KTVZ.
Sun City, AZyourvalley.net

Sun City CAN thanks sponsor, urges lock boxes

Sun City Community Assistance Network would like to thank Long Realty West Valley and owner, Gordon Nichols, for underwriting the cost of our “Free Lock Box” program. Long Realty paid to have eight of these $70 fire department boxes installed on low-income Sun City houses during April and May. The...
Magnolia, ARsaumag.edu

Assistant Director Mulerider Activity Center

Duties: Assist the Mulerider Activity Center Director in the overall operation and management of the MAC and Intramural Fields. This would include involvement in the following areas: membership, student staffing, Intramural sports, facility up-keep, fitness, programs, special events, and day-to-day operations. Essential job functions include but not limited to supervision of student staff, overseeing day-to-day operations of check in processes, user guidelines, maintenance and upkeep of cardiovascular and strength training equipment, training Intramural student staff and game management of Intramural sports, maintaining Intramural facilities, and assisting with special events. Position does require late afternoon and evening hours.
Politicsspectrumlocalnews.com

Your Community Connection

Read, watch and listen to news stories by our Spectrum News journalists and local partner publications. Get weather forecasts from our meteorologists and explore interactive radar maps. Watch Spectrum News’ portfolio of local news networks, wherever you are. Customize Your Experience. See more of what matters to you. Browse and...
Wood County, WVWTAP

Wood County Emergency Communications holds annual Field Day

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Amateur Radio operators with Wood County Emergency Communications geared up today to participate in the American Radio Relay League’s annual Field Day. The event is a training exercise that gives Wood County Amateur Radio operators the chance to test their emergency communications equipment and fine-tune their...
Cincinnati, OHandersontownshipoh.gov

Employment Opportunity - Senior Center Attendant

• Monday – Friday, between 8:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Duties include but are not limited to, answering the phone, assisting the activities manager with day-to-day operations, basic computer work, setting up and taking down tables and chairs, greeting senior center members and other duties as assigned. Applicants must possess...
Sun City, AZyourvalley.net

Linneborn: Still disagree with way fee was changed in Sun City

I moved here in 2003, the year the Recreation Centers of Sun City board changed the annual property assessment from “individual” members to “household.”. It’s cheaper for couples to do this. So let the single homeowners make up the difference!. I joined a group that was protesting this unfair fee...
Sun City West, AZyourvalley.net

Palm Ridge renovations ahead of schedule

Renovations jump ahead one week for Recreation Centers of Sun City West with improvement work. Palm Ridge Recreation Center, 13800 W. Deer Valley Drive, parking lot began the paving process in the lot June 7. According to Karl Wihelm, Recreation Centers of Sun City West projects manager, no time has been lost in the schedule for the project, even after having to soil stabilize some of the parking lot. David Bennett, RCSCW senior facility supervisor, said the project is about one week ahead of schedule.
Sun City, AZyourvalley.net

Searching for water savings in Sun City

With the specter of a worsening drought and reduced water allocations, Recreation Centers of Sun City officials are making plans to conserve more water. Visitors to our website will be limited to five stories per month unless they opt to subscribe. For $5.99, less than 20 cents a day, subscribers...