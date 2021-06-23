Tight wins highlight Wednesday baseball schedule

The Milwaukee Brewers and Green Bay Booyah were able to fight off their opponents in one-run victories on Wednesday, but the Timber-Rattlers didn’t have the same fate. The Milwaukee Brewers built up a 3-0 lead on Wednesday which proved to be just enough, as they held on for a 3-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Milwaukee scored one in the top of the fifth inning on a Brandon Woodruff RBI single that scored Jace Peterson. In the seventh inning the Brewers tacked on two more runs, getting an RBI single from Avisail Garcia which scored Luis Urias. Jackie Bradley brought Tyrone Taylor home on a sac fly. The Diamondbacks scored a run in the seventh and eighth inning but Milwaukee would fend off the D-Backs in the ninth. Brandon Woodruff went seven innings on the mound, punching out nine batters, giving up just three hits and an earned run. Josh Hader came in to collect his nineteenth save of the season. The Crew won the series two games to one.