The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market made a fresh eye to kick off the trading session on Monday, but then fell backwards to eliminate some of the gains from the previous session. That being said though, it does not really matter because we are still very much in a bullish run, and therefore it is likely that we will see buyers on these dips. After all, the $70 level underneath should be massive support, and now that the 50 day EMA is reaching towards it, it is very likely that we could go higher after some type of bounce in that general vicinity, assuming we even get there. All things been equal, I think that the market is going to continue to go higher, and this pullback is simply a reaction to the $75 level.