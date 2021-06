There’s no denying that Wisconsin has a lot of great land to explore, but did you know that the metro Milwaukee area boasts some of the most awesome parks? You could almost hit a different park every day of the summer and not have the same experience anywhere. All without practically having to leave your own backyard! This is by no means a collective list of parks in the area, but a condensed list of some of the favorite parks in the area to help a crazy crew of kids blow off steam. So if you’re looking to take the kids for a change of scenery – we encourage you to check out this list. Happy park hopping!