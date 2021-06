Electric utility name NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) is enjoying some tailwinds this morning, after Goldman Sachs added it to its "Conviction Buy" list while also raising its price target to $57 from $46. The analyst in question said a return to normal operating conditions is expected for the company's retail business after the effects of winter storm Uri, which would drive cash flows by 2022. Plus, the firm anticipates a share buyback of "just under 25% of its market cap, given its strong leverage metrics and cash generation." At last check, NRG is up 3% at $39.65.