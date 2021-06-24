Shocked That Massive Stimulus Caused Inflation? Why You Shouldn't Be

At one time, when I worked for big global banks, I wrote a commentary daily. As a consequence, I would remark on almost literally every “important” Fed speech (the quotation marks being because, in the last decade or two, almost none of those speeches were at all meaningful since they had already given us the playbook in plain English). Nowadays, I delight in the fact that I don’t regularly have to comment on the drivel that dribbles from Fed mouthpieces. At times, though, it becomes too much to ignore and something needs to be said.