Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

It’s time for spinach dip

Antelope Valley Press
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople might be going to restaurants and having friends over for dinner again, but are they ready to gather around a communal dip bowl with crackers and carrot sticks in hand?. The answer will vary depending on the situation and how comfortable you are with the people who will be sharing the dip.

www.avpress.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spinach Dip#Restaurants#Food Processor#Cream Cheese#Food Drink#Greek#Urfa#Aleppo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesPosted by
TheFitFork

Salsa Verde Spinach & Corn Rice Poppers |Appetizer

This post sponsored by Sam’s Fresh Salsa, however all comments, content and enthusiasm remain my own!. I could make a meal out of appetizers, couldn’t you?! Especially munching on these Salsa Verde Spinach & Corn Rice Poppers – they are super satisfying and the perfect prelude to a summery southwestern meal or hearty snack to pair with happy hour drinks on the patio.
Salt Lake City, UTksl.com

Baked Salmon with Spinach Strawberry Salsa

Baked salmon is a simple dish rich in omega-3 fatty acids and is great for heart and brain health. (KSL TV) SALT LAKE CITY — Adding fish to your diet brings health benefits, and pairing it with a chilled spinach strawberry salsa makes for a bright and healthy summer meal.
Recipeschatelaine.com

Spinach And Artichoke Pasta

Day five of our five easy weeknight meals made in 40 minutes or less! Toasted panko adds texture and crunch to this savoury, easy pasta dish.
Food & Drinksrecipetineats.com

Malfatti (Italian spinach ricotta dumplings)

Malfatti means “badly formed” in Italian. These rustic spinach ricotta gnocchi-like dumplings may look a bit wonky, but they taste incredible – the very definition of the perfectly imperfect!. Malfatti – rustically delicious!. I love being proven wrong when it comes to food. As I dubiously fished the totally unimpressive-looking,...
Recipeslacucinaitaliana.com

Focaccia With Spinach and Crescenza

Bring the milk to room temperature and dissolve the yeast and sugar in it. Knead the flour with the milk for 3 minutes (preferably in a stand mixer with hook attachment); then add 2 tsp. salt and after 6-7 minutes add the softened butter. Knead for 5 more minutes. Place the dough in an oiled bowl, cover with a damp cloth, and let rise at room temperature for 1 hour.
Food & DrinksL.A. Weekly

Dr. Igor’s Vegan Avocado Green Goddess Dip Recipe

This article was originally published on CBD Seniors. To view the original article and recipe, click here. Plant-Based Vegetable Dip with Soft Herbs, Almond Milk Yogurt & Hemp Oil. Total Time: 10 minutes. Prep Time: 10 minutes. Makes: 10 servings (about 2.5 cups of dip) Allergens: seeds, tree nuts. Go...
Recipestasty.co

Spinach ALWAYS Tastes Better With Cheese

We're always looking for easy ways to squeeze in some greens into our diet and, well, anything tastes better when draped with cheese! Here, we're taking Popeye's favorite and giving you our creamy, cheesy, delicious best. For a savory party favorite, test out our Cheesy Spinach Artichoke Bread Ring. Or, whip up a quick weeknight meal with our Cheese, Spinach and Bacon Pasta that pairs classic comfort with a bit of crunch. Time to pick your favorites!
Gadsden, ALgadsdenmessenger.com

Southern Potato Salad, Oven Fried Vegetables and Barbecued Hamburgers

5 pounds red potatoes, chopped medium size, boiled and cooled. (salt potatoes really well while they are boiling) relish, use food processor) (just enough to add color) Enough mayonnaise to hold together and some to spare. (I’m a Bama Mayo person, but use what you prefer) Black pepper. A little...
Food & DrinksPosted by
FanSided

Wendy’s is giving us the spiciest of dipping sauces

Wendy’s has the perfect option for anyone looking to spice up their meal. As reported by Chewboom, The new Ghost Pepper Ranch Sauce is the condiment all heat seekers will reaching for all summer. The Ghost Pepper Ranch Sauce is a great dipping sidekick to an order of Wendy’s Spicy...
Recipestheazweekend.com

Gourmet Girls Spinach Strawberry Salad

The Gourmet Girls showed us this recipe for a light dressing. 1 ½ tablespoon poppy seeds (optional) In small mixing bowl whisk combine all ingredients except oil. Then slowly whisk in oil until emulsified. Assemble the salad. Place spinach in large serving bowl, add berries, and onion. Drizzle with half the dressing and toss well. Add the feta and pistachios, toss lightly to combine. Add more dressing to taste.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Tyla

M&S Are Now Selling Churros With Chocolate Dip

If you happen to love the sweet taste and delicate crunch of churros but can't stand the thought of having to make them yourself, Marks & Spencer has the perfect solution. The supermarket chain is now selling its very own take on churros which can bought ready made. All you have to do is heat them them in the oven and voila - you have perfectly crisp churros.
Recipeskoamnewsnow.com

Mr. Food: Shrimp Mac ‘n’ Cheese

Our Shrimp Mac ‘n’ Cheese is a seaside version of that classic comfort dish. The shrimp gives it an added flavor of summer, but this creamy, dreamy mac and cheese recipe is perfect all year round. One bite, and we know this is going to be your new favorite. It’s an all new mac and cheese dinner sensation that you’ll want again and again.
Recipesgon.com

Wild In The Kitchen: Chicken Fried Venison Steak

I was served this dish while hunting in Texas about 20 years ago. It has been a favorite recipe of mine ever since. Pound tenderloins flat with meat hammer. Place 2 cups of flour in a bowl. In a separate bowl, stir together the baking powder, baking soda and salt and pepper to taste. Add 1 1/4 cups buttermilk, beaten egg, Tabasco and garlic powder. Dredge each steak first in the flour, then in the batter, and again in the flour. Heat the oil in a cast-iron skillet to 325 degrees. Fry the steaks to golden brown, flipping once. Place fried steaks on paper towels. Make the gravy by draining the fat from the skillet, leaving 1/4 cup of oil and the remnants. Return the skillet to medium-low heat. Whisk the remaining flour into the oil. Stir in the remaining buttermilk, raise the heat to medium, and bring the gravy to a simmer. Cook until thick. Season with salt and pepper. Spoon the gravy over the steaks to serve. Great with mashed potatoes.
Recipeslacucinaitaliana.com

Spaghetti alla Puttanesca With Horseradish

Cook the spaghetti in abundant boiling salted water until al dente. At the same time, heat 1/2 Tbsp. oil in a pan with a chili pepper cut in half; add the tomato passata and cook for 10 minutes. Season with salt if needed. 3. Slowly heat sunflower oil to 340°F...
RecipesPosted by
Real Health

Apricot Chicken

I adore apricots. I wait all summer for them to arrive so that I can bite into them or cook them into the more usual pies and desserts. Dessert aside; apricots have a tart sweetness that makes them a perfect accompaniment to meat too, particularly chicken. This easy Apricot Chicken recipe has a distinct Middle Eastern flavor, and is a wonderful way to get to eat fresh apricots if you’re on an antimicrobial or neutropenic diet. The chicken is broiled surrounded by fresh apricots and red onion, then glazed with a spicy apricot sauce. The fresh broiled apricots and onions form a delicious chutney-like sauce with the juices from the glaze that is perfect with plain couscous or a rice pilaf.
Recipesrecipes.net

Tomato-Sausage Lasagna Recipe

Cheesy and filling, this tomato-sausage lasagna uses sweet Italian sausage, mozzarella, and parmesan cheese for a pleasing twist on the classic dish. Fill a 9×13-inch baking dish ⅔ of the way with hot tap water. Add noodles, and arrange them in alternating directions to prevent sticking. Let soak while preparing sauce.
Recipesahealthylifeforme.com

Pepper Mushroom Onion Crostini

Pepper Mushroom Onion Crostini is the perfect way to enjoy a summer appetizer or light lunch. Bell Peppers are in season in July. As with most produce you will find the most flavorful and sweet bell pepper in the heat of summer. Roasting them with onions and mushrooms allows them to really shine. Topping this mix on a crusty toasted bread is the perfect way to enjoy an appetizer with friends or a light lunch. Great with a crisp white wine on a warm summer night with the laughter of friends sounds magical to me.
Recipeshouseandhome.com

Nigella Lawson’s Toasted Marshmallow & Rhubarb Cake

Try this Toasted Marshmallow & Rhubarb Cake from the new cookbook, Cook, Eat, Repeat. This is splendidly celebratory but not dauntingly difficult. You need a bit of elbow grease and a blowtorch; I can’t tell you how much I enjoy teasing out the snowy spikes of marshmallow-meringue and then scorching them.
Recipesgordonramsayclub.com

Strawberry Cupcakes with Cream Cheese Frosting

These strawberry cupcakes with cream cheese frosting are so sweet, creamy, and delicious! You can have them for birthday parties, anniversaries, or spring holidays – they are just perfect for any occasion! Here is the recipe:. Servings 12 cupcakes. Ingredients:. For the cupcakes:. 8-10 fresh strawberries, or as desired. 2...