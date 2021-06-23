NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE

Edgefield Holdings, LLC v. Tony Whyte and Diana Whyte. Under and by virtue of a writ of execution issued out of the Circuit Court of Jefferson County Alabama in the amount of $191,068.19 in favor of Edgefield Holdings, LLC and against Tony Whyte and Diana Whyte, I will proceed to sell to the highest bidder for cash, on July 26, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at the Bullock County Courthouse, main entrance, 217 N. Prairie Street, Union Springs, Alabama 36089, all the right, title and interest of defendants Tony Whyte and Diana Whyte in and to the following described real property to-wit: