Indianapolis, IN

$15,000 in fireworks stolen during burglary of west side store

By Mike Sullivan
cbs4indy.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS — Burglars broke into a west side fireworks shop walking away with thousands of dollars in merchandise. It happened at Don’s Fireworks near Girl School Road. The crooks pried open their backdoor and hauled out more than $15,000 in fireworks. The shop says they also swiped their locked money box which had a gun in it. To make matters worse, there is a fireworks shortage in the United States, so the store was already low on product compared to years past.

