Newton, IA

No. 4 Norwalk cruises past Newton softball

By Troy Hyde
Posted by 
Newton Daily News
 5 days ago
Class 4A No. 4 Norwalk held Newton’s softball team to three hits during its Little Hawkeye Conference matchup on Wednesday.

The Cardinals fell behind early and the Warriors put the game away for good with a five-run sixth inning during a 9-0 road win.

Newton committed two errors but eight of the nine runs scored by Norwalk (20-6 overall, 13-2 in the conference) were earned.

Kallie VanKley doubled and Chassidy Henwood and Katelyn Lambert also had one hit apiece.

Kadance Ahn walked once and was hit by a pitch and Kya Butler walked and stole one base for the Cardinals (12-13, 4-11).

VanKley started in the circle and took the loss after allowing four earned runs on six hits with two strikeouts and four walks in five innings.

Nevara Gray pitched the sixth and allowed five runs — four earned — on five hits with one walk.

Jazlynn Cooper tossed the seventh and did not allow a run or a hit while striking out one and walking one.

Newton, IA
