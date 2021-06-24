Brandenburg Telephone Co. earns KEMI Destiny Award
Brandenburg Telephone Co. has been awarded the Destiny Award from Kentucky Employer’s Mutual Insurance for a fourth straight year. Destiny Awards are presented annually to policy holders that best exemplify KEMI’s motto, “Control Your Own Destiny.” According to a news release, award recipients demonstrate their ability to manage a formal safety program, provide on-site training and regular safety meetings for employees, and display an ongoing commitment to safety for all levels throughout their organization. Earning a safety award requires focus, teamwork and a culture of safety at every level, the release said.www.thenewsenterprise.com