In a recent communique to the Permanent Council of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), the body's acting political chief, Lane Darnell Bahl, delivered a scathing report on Russia's continued human rights violations in occupied Crimea, and detailed the presence of Russian-made jamming and electronic warfare equipment in Ukraine's Donbas region. According to the communique, Russia and its proxies were denying freedom of movement to the OSCE's Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM), while using advanced equipment to target UAVs used to monitor the area. Meanwhile in Crimea, access to which has long been denied to the SMM, reports of persecution inflicted upon the Crimean Tatar and Ukrainian ethnic minorities are common. (U.S. Mission to the OSCE, June 17, 2021)