I totally know how Mr. McGregor felt after seeing his garden demolished. My pollinator garden of perennials was thriving in the rains and mild temperatures. The Indian Blanket (Gaillardia pulchella) had just sent up two stems with yellow tipped red-faced flowers. The Milly Rock Red Yarrow was in the process of developing a mound of aromatic leaves and already had produced clusters of small red flowers. The one floral stalk of the Mini Gallery Yellow Lupine had come and gone, but a new smaller one was just beginning to flower. The Maximillian sunflowers and Coreopsis rescued from the edge of the road were nearly a foot tall.