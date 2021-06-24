Cancel
Congress & Courts

Upholding free speech for students

Bryan College Station Eagle
 4 days ago

In a landmark First Amendment opinion, the Supreme Court has limited schools’ ability to punish students for off-campus speech. In a case involving a cheerleader who was suspended from her team after criticizing her coaches and the cheer program in a profane Snapchat post, the court held that the school had gone too far.

theeagle.com
Congress & CourtsThe Decatur Daily

Editorial: Free speech vital for debate

While it seems freedom of speech is under attack now more than it has been at any other time in recent memory, one place where that is not the case is the U.S. Supreme Court. Time and again, the high court has upheld the protections of the First Amendment. That was so again last week in a case involving a high school cheerleader who had made her displeasure with school officials and cheerleading sponsors abundantly clear on social media — and been punished for it.
U.S. Politicsmadison

Free speech still has consequences -- Gene Bier

The U.S. Supreme Court recently ruled on the case involving a high school student who sent controversial comments on her social media account. The court found that while the profanity was in poor taste, it is protected by the First Amendment under freedom of expression. The school could not apply discipline. The majority found that while this was somewhat upsetting, the speech was protected from discipline because it was not done on school grounds . They said it was necessary to protect speech in this case to protect that right in all other situations.
Congress & Courtstucson.com

National Opinion: The Supreme Court gets it right on student free speech and the privacy of the home

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:. Sometimes the Supreme Court protects constitutional rights best when it doesn’t establish what lawyers call a bright-line rule applicable to every possible future situation. That was the case Wednesday when the court ruled in favor of a high school cheerleader who had been disciplined for a vulgar outburst on social media and a California man who was arrested after a police officer entered his garage without a warrant.
Congress & CourtsPasadena Star-News

Speech is free for American teenagers, too

Freedom of speech gained a victory this week with the 8 to 1 United States Supreme Court ruling that a Pennsylvania public school district had violated the First Amendments rights of a high school student — who had indeed used expletives while she was off-campus — by punishing her. The...
Sunbury, PADaily Item

Supreme Court wise to back free speech

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled this week that a 14-year-old high school freshmen’s vulgar social media outburst after not making her school’s cheerleading team represents protected speech and her suspension from cheerleading by the school district was an overreach. The initial thought for many is: Why is the Supreme Court...
EducationMetro News

An Important and Timely Victory for Free Speech

Fourteen-year-old Brandi Levy sounded like she was mad at the world when she failed to make the varsity cheerleading squad at Mahanoy High School in Eastern Pennsylvania. She posted a picture of herself and a friend flashing the middle finger on Snapchat and wrote, F—school f—softball f—cheer f—everything.”. School officials...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Forbes

Supreme Court Says First Amendment Protects Off-Campus Student Free Speech

In a major expansion of student free speech rights, the Supreme Court has held that judges should be skeptical of schools’ attempts to regulate students’ off-campus speech, including posts on social media. The student in the case, Manahoy School District v. B.L., posted a profanity-laced message on Snapchat that included a picture of B. L. raising her middle finger and captioned “F*** school” and ‘f*** cheer”. The school disciplined her and the Supreme Court has ruled, 8-1, that the school exceeded its authority.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
dot.LA

SCOTUS: Snapchat Post is Protected Free Speech

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that a Pennsylvania high school violated a student's First Amendment rights when it punished her for posting a profane message on Snapchat expressing her frustration about not making the varsity cheerleading team. The major ruling on student free speech rights was an 8 to...
Congress & CourtsMarietta Daily Journal

Noah Feldman: Supreme Court blocks Congress on the right to sue

In a 5-4 decision with important implications for class actions and for Congress’s ability to authorize lawsuits of all kinds, the Supreme Court has rejected the idea that violation of a statute can ever be enough grounds for a lawsuit unless it comes with a more concrete “injury in fact” to potential plaintiffs.
Congress & CourtsEngadget

Supreme Court rules that ‘F--- school’ is free speech in student Snapchat case

The Supreme Court ruled today that a high school in Pennsylvania violated a student's First Amendment rights by suspending her from the cheerleading team, following Snapchat posts where she criticized the school with expletives. The judgement sets a stronger standard for how schools can punish students for off-campus speech, something that's all the more common these days with social networks like Snapchat. The Supreme Court upheld a lower court ruling, which also found that the school, Mahoney Area High School, violated Brandi Levy's First Amendment rights.
Congress & Courtssuncommunitynews.com

Stefanik leads Campus Free Speech act

SARATOGA | As an original cosponsor, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik is helping to lead the Campus Free Speech and Restoration Act, legislation that aims to prevent higher education institutions from enacting policies that infringe upon the constitutional right of students to speak freely on campus. “Conservative students across our nation...
PoliticsPosted by
Newsweek

Conservatives Must Change Course on Free Speech | Opinion

The following essay is excerpted from Michael Knowles' new book, Speechless: Controlling Words, Controlling Minds, published June 22 by Regnery. Contrary to the claims of many conservatives, political correctness did not trade "free speech" for "censorship" so much as it traded one set of standards for another, each with its own taboos. The ancient Israelites prohibited utterance of the Holy Name; politically correct moderns censor Mark Twain's use of the n-word in Huckleberry Finn. The traditional liturgical calendar dedicates February, March and June to the Holy Family, St. Joseph and the Sacred Heart of Jesus, respectively; the liturgical calendar of secular liberalism dedicates those months to Black history, women's history and pride, once considered the deadliest of the seven deadly sins, elevated by political correctness to the paramount virtue.
LawReason.com

Journal of Free Speech Law Call For Papers: Symposium on the First Amendment and Student Speech

Mahanoy School Dist. v. B.L. just came down, and it yielded more questions than it answered. Not so good for litigants and government officials, but great for scholars!. The Journal of Free Speech Law, a new peer-reviewed, faculty-edited journal, plans to quickly publish two to four articles on this case, as a symposium issue—not case notes as such, but rather articles on the broader subject (whether K-12 speech, or government as manager more broadly) in light of the new decision. And given our publication speed, these will likely be the first such articles to be published in a full-fledged law journal.
Congress & CourtsNewswise

Media Law, Communication, and Free Speech Expert Comments on Supreme Court Ruling on a Student’s Profane Rant

Newswise — Jason Shepard, professor of communications at California State University, Fullerton is available to comment on this morning’s 8-1 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that a Pennsylvania school district violated the First Amendment in 2017 when it suspended a high school cheerleader who posted an off-campus, profane rant on Snapchat about not making the varsity team.
U.S. PoliticsDuluth News Tribune

Other View: Free speech too important to be curbed

The name, “For the People Act,” has an elegant simplicity. The number, “HR 1,” does, too. Democrats call it a first-aid kit for a republic where big money, gerrymandering, and voter intimidation have the body politic on life support. It is that, in part. But some of the medicine packed...
Antelope Valley Press

Again the Supreme Court defends religious believers

When the nation’s highest court issued a 9-0 decision last week upholding a Catholic social-service agency’s right to participate in Philadelphia’s foster care program, it provoked a mordant comment from Case Western law professor Jonathan Adler:. “Supreme Court rules UNANIMOUSLY against Philadelphia in Fulton religious liberty case; opinion by [Chief...
Congress & Courts850wftl.com

SCOTUS rules transgender students can use bathroom of choice

The Supreme Court is upholding a ruling that said transgender students can use the bathroom that matches their gender identity in schools. This means that a student born male, who now identifies as female, can use the girl’s bathroom at school and vice versa. With the ruling the high court...