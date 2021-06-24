CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agent insists Dragusin doesn't want to leave Juventus

By Carlos Volcano
 2021-06-24

Cover picture for the articleThe agent of Juventus defender Radu Dragusin says he doesn't want to leave Turin. Dragusin is being linked with a swap involving Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli. “He wants to stay at Juventus, he does not...

