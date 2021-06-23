Cancel
Atlanta-Area IKEA Under Fire for Controversial Juneteenth Menu

By D.L. Hughley
myhoustonmajic.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the most popular furniture chains across the globe is taking heat for selections in a menu that was more stereotyping than celebrating Juneteenth and black culture. IKEA is facing backlash at a U.S. location over meals that were served to a lot of the store’s employees and now has that location’s manager “apologizing.”

