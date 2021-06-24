Cancel
Win a city break in Edinburgh for two

cntraveller.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEdinburgh is a wonderful destination for a UK mini-break. It’s got the very best of pretty much everything neatly tucked into a small footprint that can be covered in a long weekend – from shopping to theatres, museums to galleries, plus some of Britain’s best restaurants, bars, country-pub pints and blustery hilltop hikes.

www.cntraveller.com
Beauty & Fashiondailyhawker.com

Edinburgh Guide for International Students

Edinburgh is a place full of culture, history and architecture. Famous for its internationally renowned festivals, the city is a perfect mix of bustling city life and natural beauty spots. Scotland’s capital city is surprisingly compact, making it a popular destination for students from small towns and international students. Those...
Traveltimebusinessnews.com

5 Cheap Summer City Breaks in Europe 2021

A few months from now, beaches worldwide will feature beautiful Latvian women and other holiday tourists rocking their bikinis and men in tank tops. How do we know that? Well, it’s because summer is around the corner!. Summer is one of the most cherished times of the year because it...
Animalswhatsoninedinburgh.co.uk

Edinburgh Zoo announces city wide sculpture trail

More than 40 huge giraffe sculptures will take to the streets of Scotland’s capital next year when Edinburgh Zoo’s Giraffe About Town trail goes live in Summer 2022. In partnership with Wild in Art, the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) will display a herd of eight-foot-tall giraffe models across Edinburgh to help the city recover after lockdown and raise much needed funds for wildlife conservation.
CelebritiesPosted by
newschain

Sophie discusses loss of Duke of Edinburgh

The Countess of Wessex has reflected on the loss of the Duke of Edinburgh amid a tumultuous year for the royal family. In an interview with BBC Radio 5’s Naga Munchetty, Sophie also discussed the ongoing prevalence of rape and sexual violence as weapons of war in global conflicts as well as the importance of raising awareness of the cause and supporting its survivors.
Travelthebharatexpressnews.com

Italy’s scattered hotels save post-pandemic travel and beyond

With the curly-haired Lagotto dog Rex in the lead, Matteo Cameli and I walk through a field of wild flowers to the family’s truffle reserve. Here in the Emilia-Romagna countryside, black and white truffles lurk in the darkness under oaks and lime trees, waiting to be scented by the expertly trained dogs of the Cameli family. Truffle hunting is an activity for guests offered by the family albergo diffuso, or “dispersed hotel”, located in the small neighboring hamlet of Portico di Romagna. With Cameli’s mother, Marisa Raggi, at the helm, the scattered Al Vecchio Convento hotel appears to be a model for a socially remote post-pandemic vacation – but also for a sustainable future of tourism our planet so desperately needs.
Worldbedfordshirelive.co.uk

New route from Luton Airport to Malta after green list update

A new route from Luton to Malta has been announced after the island was added to the green list in the latest travel update. More than a dozen destinations including Malta and the Balearic islands, which include Mallorca, Menorca, and Ibiza, have been moved to the Government's green list. easyJet...
Retailbrickset.com

Edinburgh brand store opens tomorrow

Eh, I’ve got at least half a dozen already. Except mine are minifigs. And they’re dressed in British attire, even though they were exclusive to North America. Then again, they’re LEGO Store employees, even though they were also only available on S @H. @Isabella_and_Lego_Liker:. 45 minutes, but the freeway that...
U.K.Posted by
Mental_Floss

8 Facts About Edinburgh Castle

Edinburgh Castle has loomed above the city since the 12th century. Not all of the original castle remains—parts have been destroyed and rebuilt throughout its long history—but the fortress, besieged more times than any other castle than Europe, has survived almost 1000 years of turmoil to retain its perch above Scotland’s capital. Here are eight notable facts about this historical landmark.
Worldttgmedia.com

Mauritius to reopen for vaccinated travellers

Fully-vaccinated international travellers will be able to visit Mauritius from 15 July - but will have to quarantine for two weeks in a "resort bubble". The 14 resorts have been specifically set up to allow guests to "enjoy facilities" such as a pool and the beach. If holidaymakers stay in...
Worldseatrade-cruise.com

Viking continues resumption with cruises from Iceland

Passengers embarked Viking Sky in Reykjavík, where the ship will homeport this summer along with Viking Jupiter. Both will sail the new 'Iceland’s Natural Beauty' itinerary through early September. Fully vaccinated cruises. These cruises are available for fully vaccinated travelers. 19 Reykjavik round-trips. The voyage currently underway is the first...
Worldpatriotunitednews.com

Princess Diana Bombshell Revealed

Its been nearly 24 years since her death, both of her sons are grown and married, she has grandchildren that she never met. Diana, Princess of Wales was killed in a suspicious car-accident on August 31st 1997. As Prince William and Duchess Catherine of Cambridge celebrated their ten-year anniversary just days ago, mere weeks after the passing of Prince Phillip the Duke of Edinburgh we take a look back at a Princess who seemd to know: she would never be Queen.
Celebritiespurewow.com

Kate Middleton Was Given a Brand-New Title Today: ‘I Am Delighted’

Kate Middleton is adding another title to her resume. On Thursday, the Duchess of Cambridge revealed that she is now Patron of The Forward Trust, an organization that empowers individuals to break the cycles of addiction or crime to move forward with their lives. The trust recently merged with one of Middleton’s other patronages, Action on Addiction.
Celebritiesfreenews.live

Queen Elizabeth II gracefully pinned Prince Harry

At first, the Duke of Sussex did not understand the catch. In 2018, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they wanted to step down from their duties as members of the royal family and plan to leave the UK. The public was shocked, and Elizabeth II decided to pin up the negligent grandson.
Educationnewtonnews.co.uk

Woodham Duke of Edinburgh Bronze Awards

Woodham Academy are delighted to announce that 35 year 11 students have completed the Bronze Duke of Edinburgh Award. Through the Leadership Academy programme, students have shown great perseverance, resilience and determination to accomplish this award in unprecedented circumstances. Woodham Academy became a licence holder for the Duke of Edinburgh Award in 2019 and are indebted to GAMP for their funding contribution which made it possible for the school to offer the programme to Key Stage 4 students. Brian Riley, Great Aycliffe & Middridge Partnership Coordinator, said, “the GAMP Board are proud that the young people achieved their Bronze Duke of Edinburgh Awards recently and their effort and dedication was outstanding. It is always a pleasure for the GAMP Board to support young people’s projects such as this, well done to all the young people concerned and the staff at Woodham Academy.” This award helps to encourage students to raise their aspirations, become leaders and have a prosperous future. Consequently, it is recognised nationally and internationally by universities and employers. We are extremely proud of our students’ achievements, they have worked so hard as a team to gain this qualification.
Books & Literatureoyaop.com

The Edinburgh Award for Flash Fiction

Applications are open for Edinburgh Award for Flash Fiction 2021. Invitation to our annual Flash Bash for the top twenty shortlisted writers, to be held on Saturday 26 February 2022 at the Scottish Arts Club in Edinburgh, when the winners will be announced. The 2022 Edinburgh Award for Flash Fiction...