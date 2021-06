ST. CLOUD -- Our early season heatwave and lack of rain has dropped the water on the Mississippi River to an unusually low level this early in the season. The normal average June flow is 7,150 cubic feet per second. For St. Cloud to run its hydroelectric dam at 100 percent the river needs to be at 6,400 cubic feet per second. Once that number drops to 1,700 cubic feet per second the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources requires the city to shut off one of the two units. That happened earlier this week when the flow dropped to 1,570.