Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

PARRISH ALFORD: Telling college sports stories in a different role

By PARRISH ALFORD Daily Journal
Posted by 
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VdSyp_0adkCaiA00

Have I told you, Dear Reader, about the time David Miller and I narrowly missed a 12-car pileup on an I-20 exit ramp only to become part of a 20-car pileup seconds later?

Or the time a group of guys stepped out of their element and won a one-day industrial league softball tournament that ended at 4:30 a.m.?

Or the time Danny Chisholm and I drove through blinding fog at 2 a.m. only to get back to the rent house and find someone in Danny’s bed.

Turned out it wasn’t a stranger. A moocher but not a stranger.

My family members roll their eyes when they hear these stories, but please don’t fret, I’m not about to start telling them to you.

I’m going to tell your stories, your Ole Miss and Mississippi State stories and many more, and I’ll tell them in a way we haven’t told them at the Journal in quite some time.

Earlier this month we told you that local political reporter Taylor Vance will reestablish a Daily Journal tradition by becoming our capitol reporter in Jackson.

Today we announce that after 26 years as the beat reporter for first Mississippi State and then Ole Miss I will move into the role of college sports columnist. The plan is to be fully integrated in the columnist role for SEC Media Days beginning July 19.

In 2021 these are unnewspaperlike moves and underscore The Journal’s commitment to not only remaining the lead news voice in Northeast Mississippi but to growing that reach.

We’ve hired two talented young beat writers, Michael Katz, who currently covers Wyoming for the Tribune-Eagle in Cheyenne, and Stefan Krajisnik, who has worked as a correspondent for the Indianapolis Star.

They will live in Oxford and Starkville. While our last two MSU reporters have lived on site having both live away will be another first for The Journal.

Michael and Stefan will tell stories too, the triumph and tragedy, the good but also the bad and ugly that accompany daily beat coverage.

Beat coverage can be overwhelming with so many sports going on, so many deserving stories all competing for limited time and space.

I look forward to moving beyond the trees to get a better look at the forests at both schools and to providing perspective along the way.

The stories my family has endured are important to me because young men were growing in Christ and growing closer as friends. They’re my stories.

It’s been my privilege to tell stories in Mississippi – your stories – since 1989 and to tell them in Tupelo since 1993.

I look forward to telling many more in this new and exciting role.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo, MS
4K+
Followers
300
Post
797K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Wyoming State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ole Miss#Daily Journal#First Mississippi State#Sec Media Days#The Tribune Eagle#The Indianapolis Star#Msu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Softball
News Break
Sports
Related
College Sportswholehogsports.com

Changes reshaping college sports forever

The world of college sports is changing. There’s the transfer portal, which is getting more traffic than Los Angeles. Conferences are waiting on Congress to make a law that allows student-athletes to be paid for using their likeness. It is hard to wrap one’s head around what all that might...
College Sports247Sports

BREAKING: Cougs pick up three-star Snow College OL Cade Parrish as late 2021 addition

BYU football hosted their 2021 Media Day today, officially kicking off the 2021 football season. Even though things are rapidly progressing towards kickoff against Arizona on September 4, BYU is still working on getting their roster in the best shape that it possibly can be prior to the season. Today, Snow College offensive lineman Cade Parrish announced that he has committed to BYU and will join the program this fall.
College SportsPosted by
Forbes

How College Sports Will Return To Normal

Full seasons cancelled. Games in front of empty bleachers. More nasal swabs than you could ever imagine. Covid-19 derailed nearly every aspect of college athletics for the last 15 months but, like many areas of American life, the path to post-Covid life is becoming increasingly clear. Last week, the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) released guidelines for summer athletic activities in response to rising vaccination rates and declining Covid cases nationwide.
College Sportstigernet.com

I had a college coach tell me the difference in stars has

More to do with how fast the player will see the field. A five-star should see it the first years. Then a four-star the second. By the second year that four-star may be on the field. But this coaching staff has taken some low stars and turned them into fives. I would not put much stock in that star sysetem. Some of it is politics.
College SportsMinot Daily News

Are college sports doomed?

On Monday, the United States Supreme Court ruled unanimously that the NCAA cannot limit educational benefits doled out to college sports stars. While many see this as a victory for student-athletes who deserve to get rewarded for their effort and talents, I view this as potentially the first step toward the destruction of college athletics as we know it.
Banner Elk, NCaveryjournal.com

Lees-McRae College sports roundup

BANNER ELK – The 2020-21 Academic All-District Men’s and Women’s Soccer Teams, selected by CoSIDA, were announced on June 3, recognizing the nation’s top student-athletes from each division for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom, honoring Lees-McRae’s senior Johannes Oeksnevad and junior Johan Hedberg as members of the Academic All-District® NCAA Division II Men’s Soccer Team.
Mississippi StatePosted by
247Sports

College World Series Live Updates: Texas 8, Mississippi State 5 — Final

Texas battled through the loser’s bracket at the College World Series to make the national semifinals for the first time since 2014 with Thursday’s 6-2 win over Virginia. If the Longhorns are going to earn the program’s first berth in the national championship series since 2009, they’ve got to beat Mississippi State twice with their first crack at the Bulldogs coming on Friday (6 p.m., ESPN) at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha.
Mississippi StatePosted by
247Sports

Mississippi State 4 Texas 3 FINAL

OMAHA - Mississippi State and Texas will play an elimination game in the College World Series today to determine who will advance to the final series against Vanderbilt. Last night, the Longhorns were victorious in a game that ended well after midnight. A lengthy rain delay brought an unscheduled intermission that had the teams resuming play at 1:05 AM.
College SportsCBS Sports

2021 College World Series odds, predictions: Expert reveals picks for Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi State, Game 1

Vanderbilt has shown a flair for the dramatic during the 2021 College World Series, recording two of its three victories in walk-off fashion. The reigning champion squandered a ninth-inning lead against Arizona in its opener but went on to win in 12 innings, then scored twice in the ninth against Stanford to complete its comeback from a 5-2 deficit. The Commodores (48-16) hope to avoid the need for late heroics when they face Mississippi State (48-17) in Game 1 of the College World Series 2021 final on Monday.
State College, PAPosted by
State College Voice

Top State College sports news

(STATE COLLEGE, PA) State College-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Mississippi Stateharrisondaily.com

Vandy unhappy how it made CWS finals but ready for Bulldogs

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Awkward is the only way to describe Vanderbilt's appearance in the all-SEC College World Series finals beginning Monday night against Mississippi State. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will...
Texas StateOmaha.com

Mississippi State defeats Texas to advance to CWS championship series

Junior infielder Tanner Leggett didn't start Saturday night's College World Series game, but his RBI single ended it. Leggett's line drive to left-center field scored Brayland Skinner in the bottom of the ninth to lift Mississippi State to a 4-3 win over Texas at TD Ameritrade Park. The Bulldogs (48-17) advanced to play Vanderbilt in the best-of-three final starting Monday.
Mississippi StateAustin American-Statesman

Watch highlights from the Longhorns' third CWS matchup with Mississippi State

The Longhorns are headed home from Omaha. Texas lost to Mississippi State 4-3 on Saturday night, missing out on a chance to advance to the College World Series championship. Texas on Friday finally won a matchup over Mississippi State this season after being beaten twice previously. One of those losses was a 2-1 setback in the opener for both teams in Omaha.
O'fallon, ILO'Fallon Weekly

O’Fallon siblings compete at State in different sports

Jack and Ella Peterson both competed at state this past weekend. Jack ran for the Boys Track team and Ella was a part of the championship soccer team (Submitted Photo) By Maddie HooverWeekly Reporter O’FALLON – A few O’Fallon families sent two of their children to state this weekend. Junior twins Peyton and Maicy Mueller both competed,…