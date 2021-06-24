PARRISH ALFORD: Telling college sports stories in a different role

Have I told you, Dear Reader, about the time David Miller and I narrowly missed a 12-car pileup on an I-20 exit ramp only to become part of a 20-car pileup seconds later?

Or the time a group of guys stepped out of their element and won a one-day industrial league softball tournament that ended at 4:30 a.m.?

Or the time Danny Chisholm and I drove through blinding fog at 2 a.m. only to get back to the rent house and find someone in Danny’s bed.

Turned out it wasn’t a stranger. A moocher but not a stranger.

My family members roll their eyes when they hear these stories, but please don’t fret, I’m not about to start telling them to you.

I’m going to tell your stories, your Ole Miss and Mississippi State stories and many more, and I’ll tell them in a way we haven’t told them at the Journal in quite some time.

Earlier this month we told you that local political reporter Taylor Vance will reestablish a Daily Journal tradition by becoming our capitol reporter in Jackson.

Today we announce that after 26 years as the beat reporter for first Mississippi State and then Ole Miss I will move into the role of college sports columnist. The plan is to be fully integrated in the columnist role for SEC Media Days beginning July 19.

In 2021 these are unnewspaperlike moves and underscore The Journal’s commitment to not only remaining the lead news voice in Northeast Mississippi but to growing that reach.

We’ve hired two talented young beat writers, Michael Katz, who currently covers Wyoming for the Tribune-Eagle in Cheyenne, and Stefan Krajisnik, who has worked as a correspondent for the Indianapolis Star.

They will live in Oxford and Starkville. While our last two MSU reporters have lived on site having both live away will be another first for The Journal.

Michael and Stefan will tell stories too, the triumph and tragedy, the good but also the bad and ugly that accompany daily beat coverage.

Beat coverage can be overwhelming with so many sports going on, so many deserving stories all competing for limited time and space.

I look forward to moving beyond the trees to get a better look at the forests at both schools and to providing perspective along the way.

The stories my family has endured are important to me because young men were growing in Christ and growing closer as friends. They’re my stories.

It’s been my privilege to tell stories in Mississippi – your stories – since 1989 and to tell them in Tupelo since 1993.

I look forward to telling many more in this new and exciting role.