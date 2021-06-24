Prep Notebook: Davis getting her shot at Jumpertown

Jennifer Davis has waited her time and feels ready to step up a level.

The longtime junior high coach at Jumpertown has taken over the high school girls program.

David Mason, who coached the girls for one season, will remain the head coach of the boys.

“I’m through and through all Jumpertown Cardinal,” Davis said. “I’m just honored to be in the head coaching position for the next school year, and I just hope I can do it justice.”

Davis, a 1990 graduate of Jumpertown, has been over the junior high girls program for the last 13 years.

The Lady Cardinals return four of their starting five from last year’s team, which went 13-12 and reached the second round of the Class 1A playoffs. Davis hopes her familiarity with the program and its players will pay off next season.

“We’re going to take the best of what they’ve learned from me in junior high, and what we’ve learned at camps, and what they accomplished last year and put it all in one effort to come back and be a little stronger,” she said.

Mooreville soccer hires

Mooreville has hired a pair of soccer coaches.

Tianna Castillo will coach the girls team, while Adam Hill will lead the boys. They replace Luke Mason, who coached both teams last season but was arrested in March and charged with multiple felony counts related to inappropriate contact with a student.

Castillo comes from Ripley, where she was an assistant softball coach. The 2020 Blue Mountain College graduate takes over a Lady Troopers team that went 15-5 and reached the Class 4A state semifinals last season.

Hill was an in-house promotion, having previously served as an assistant coach.

Oxford hires coming

Oxford will announce new head baseball and softball coaches on Friday.

Those positions recently came open when both baseball coach Chris Baughman and softball coach Tabitha Beard resigned to serve as co-activities directors.

Baughman was head coach for 11 seasons, winning two Class 5A state championships (2015 and 2016). He was an Oxford assistant for nine years prior to that.

Beard led the softball program for the last five years after serving as an assistant at Tupelo.