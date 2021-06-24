Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Over 2 million in England may have had ‘long covid,’ women and poor vulnerable

Washington Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington Post is providing this important information about the coronavirus for free. For more free coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, sign up for our Coronavirus Updates newsletter where all stories are free to read. More than 2 million people living in England could have caught “long covid,” in which...

www.washingtonpost.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#England#Uk#The Washington Post#Coronavirus Updates#British#Imperial College London#American#Israeli#Palestinian#15 Years Old
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
International Travel
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
U.K.
News Break
BBC
News Break
Public Health
Country
Singapore
Country
Brazil
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
WorldVoice of America

Poor Countries Struggle to Vaccinate Against COVID-19

From VOA Learning English, this is the Health & Lifestyle report. Health experts and world leaders have given this warning. It is not enough to vaccinate people in rich nations against the coronavirus. All countries must get enough vaccines to protect all their people. “We’ve said all through this pandemic...
Public HealthNew York Post

WHO recommends masks — even for vaccinated people — because of delta variant

As the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus gained traction around the world, the World Health Organization urged vaccinated people to continue to wear masks and social distance, according to reports. “Vaccine alone won’t stop community transmission,” Dr. Mariangela Simao, WHO’s assistant director-general for access to medicines and health...
Public Healthforces.net

COVID: How Many UK Personnel Have Had Coronavirus?

The Government has released its latest statistics on how many UK military personnel have tested positive for coronavirus. As of 28 May this year, 9,018 UK military personnel had received positive test results since the coronavirus outbreak began. The latest statistics released by the Ministry of Defence (MOD) show that...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Eight states see rise in new COVID-19 infections

Eight states are experiencing a rise in new COVID-19 infections, according to data compiled by John Hopkins University. Alabama, Arkansas, Hawaii, Missouri, Nevada, Texas, Utah and Wyoming have all seen cases rise in the past two weeks, John Hopkins reported. According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, all...
Public HealthAS.com

Where did the covid-19 delta variant come from?

The technical designation of the rapidly spreading coronavirus variant, the B.1.617.2 strain, was simplified to Delta along with the other "variants of concern". The Alpha variant, first discovered in the UK, is presently the dominant variant in the US but the Delta variant is quickly increasing in the proportion of new infections in the US.
Women's Healthmarket.us

CDC TO Include Heart Inflammation Warning For MRNA Based COVID19 Vaccines For Teenagers And Young Adults

Health authorities in the US are planning to add another official warning about vaccination with mRNA-based COVID19 shots among teenagers and adolescents. Health experts from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have said that scientists have found a potential link between rare heart inflammation disorder and mRNA-based shots. However, they have said that the benefits of taking these shots still outweigh the risk. Experts from the CDC have conducted a meeting of experts to declare the decision of adding a warning about mRNA shots. Health experts have analyzed around 323 confirmed cases of myocarditis and pericarditis that is inflammation in the lining that surrounds the heart. These cases have taken place among people who have been younger than 30 years. Henry Bernstein, who is a pediatrician at Cohen’s Children Medical Center in New York and a member of the expert panel at the CDC, has said that the incident of heart inflammation is quite a rare event and when it takes place it is usually mild. He has said that he would still advise parents to get their adolescent children vaccinated with the shots. Health experts have around 309 people out of 323 who have been admitted to the hospitals. Nearly 295 people have been discharged from the hospitals. Nine people have remained in the hospitals and around two of them have required intensive care at the hospitals. In addition, experts have not been able to gather data on five cases.
Meridian Star

Dobbs warns of COVID-19 Delta strain

As Mississippi’s vaccination effort continues to limp forward, state health officials are warning of the massive threat the Delta variant of COVID-19 poses to the unvaccinated, and of a potential surge of infections set off by a strain that’s much more infectious and potentially deadlier than the original strain of the virus.
Jacksonville, FLNews4Jax.com

WHO urges fully vaccinated people to wear masks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There was a sense of back to normal when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks. On Friday, the World Health Organization came out and said masks should stay on. “The physical distancing, avoid crowding -- this...
Public Healthdweb.news

Delta variant threatens new pandemic challenge

The highly-contagious Delta variant is causing a surge in new COVID-19 cases even in countries with high vaccination rates—and experts warn that immunisation campaigns are in a race against time to contain it. Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain. Globally, the pandemic is still slowing down, with the World Health Organization (WHO)...
The Guardian

Thursday briefing: Two million with long Covid

Top story: ‘Scale of problem is quite alarming’. Hello, Warren Murray with the news for those who like getting in early. More than 2 million adults in England have experienced coronavirus symptoms lasting over 12 weeks, such as respiratory problems and fatigue, government data suggests. It is double the previous estimate for long Covid. The research by the React-2 study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, found that 37.7% of those who had symptomatic Covid experienced at least one symptom lasting 12 weeks or more, while 14.8% had three or more persistent symptoms. “The scale of the problem is quite alarming,” said Prof Kevin McConway, emeritus professor of applied statistics at the Open University. Dave Smith, 72, from Bristol, has told the Guardian of his experience including 42 positive tests and seven hospital admissions during a persistent infection over the course of 10 months.
Public HealthHRmagazine.co.uk

UK Long COVID sufferers top two million

As cases of Long COVID escalate, so have the questions around how employers should respond and where their reasonabilities start and end. A new study by the Real-time Assessment of Community Transmission (REACT) found that around a third of people who report they have coronavirus symptoms have at least one symptom that persists for at least 12 weeks.
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

16.3 Percent of Pregnant Women Have Had COVID-19 Vaccine

HealthDay News — COVID-19 vaccination coverage is low among pregnant women in the United States, according to research published in the June 18 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. Hilda Razzaghi, Ph.D., from the CDC COVID-19 Response Team, and colleagues analyzed...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Who can require you to get a Covid vaccination?

(CNN) — Most Americans can and will get vaccinated. Full stop. The stragglers will be key to stopping Covid, however, and what exactly the government can do to encourage and cajole anti-vax Americans is coming soon. The city of San Francisco, for instance, ordered all 35,000 city employees to get the shot or face termination.