Over these past few weeks, I have been addressing the subject of how we have gotten where we are as people of the world. In my files I have entitled all these articles as “Desire and Ruin Part (and then the number).” The foundation for these articles is Genesis 1-3. I encourage you to read it whether or not you believe it. The truth is, with the exception perhaps of the Bible, we don’t read something first because we believe it, rather we read it and then decide if we believe it or not. When it comes to the Bible, however, many people simply dismiss it because they don’t believe it even though they’ve never read it.