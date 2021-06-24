Here’s How the EU Could Tax Carbon Around the World

The European Union has a bold plan for reducing carbon emissions from its factories. It has what might be an even bolder one for preventing the rest of the world from wiping out those cuts and destroying European jobs at the same time. The plan is for taxing some of the carbon produced by the European factories’ global competitors, through what’s known as a Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism. Other countries might call it a tariff, and a potentially illegal one at that. For the EU, the mechanism could be a way to hit two birds with one stone: protecting its industry while prodding other regions to move ahead with similar climate action. But there’s another benefit: the cash such a carbon charge could bring in to strapped EU coffers.