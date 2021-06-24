Sánchez, Voit lift Yankees over Royals 6-5 in thriller

Voit went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a triple and a walk during Tuesday's loss to the Royals. Voit got the scoring started by cranking a 423-foot shot against Brady Singer in the first inning. He nearly swatted his second long ball of the night but it was called back and ruled a triple. It was the second long ball of the year for the 30-year-old, who was activated off the 10-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's game. It's been an injury-ridden start to the season for Voit, who has missed substantial time due to a meniscus tear in his knee and a strained oblique. Across 13 games, he's batting just .213/.315/.383 overall, but it's worth noting that he went 8-for-19 with a pair of homers during rehab action.