Man with Ties to Florida and New Jersey Arrested for Assault on Law Enforcement during Jan. 6 Capitol Breach

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A Charleston woman pleaded guilty today to distributing methamphetamine while on supervised release for a previous federal conviction. According to court documents, Tiffany Shaffer, 32, admitted that on October 5, 2020, she distributed 53.88 grams of pure methamphetamine to a confidential informant in return for $1500 in United States currency. Shaffer also admitted, as part of her relevant conduct of ongoing drug dealing, that she distributed methamphetamine several other times in September, October, and December 2020, in and around the Dunbar area. Shaffer conducted the recent drug sales while on supervised release for a 2017 federal conviction on a firearms charge for which she was sentenced to four years in prison and three years of supervised release.