Florida State

Man with Ties to Florida and New Jersey Arrested for Assault on Law Enforcement during Jan. 6 Capitol Breach

By Kristen Harrison-Oneal
Shore News Network
 5 days ago
A man with ties to Florida and New Jersey was arrested yesterday for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, which disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress in the process of ascertaining and counting the electoral votes related to the presidential election. Brian...

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

