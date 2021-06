Greydon Fischer is a sophomore at Forest Park Schools and during a recent track practice, his teammates saved his life. The team was out practicing when they completed their first 200. As they were walking back to do their next 200, they saw Fischer fall to the ground. Fischer's coach Kurt Anderson told WoodTV, "When we got over to him, he was kind of on his side and to me appearing to have seizures, or a seizure. His body was very tense and I could tell that he was breathing at that point, not steady but breathing."