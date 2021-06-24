New Jersey Man Sentenced To 240 Months’ Imprisonment For Conspiracy To Distribute Controlled Substances Resulting In Death

BELMAR, N.J. – In an effort to make our roads safer and reduce crashes attributed to driving while under the influence, the New Jersey State Police will set up a sobriety checkpoint on Saturday, June 26, in the Belmar Borough, Monmouth County area. If you see someone you believe is posing a hazard because of poor driving behaviors, please dial #77 from a hands-free mobile device to contact the aggressive driver tip line and make a report. Be ready to give a description of the vehicle and occupants, a location and direction, and a license plate if possible.Troopers will be looking for signs of impairment due to alcohol or drugs. If you plan on drinking, have a designated driver, arrange for transportation, or stay where you are. It is not worth the risk of hurting or killing yourself, a friend, a loved one, or innocent motorist.