New Jersey Man Sentenced To 240 Months’ Imprisonment For Conspiracy To Distribute Controlled Substances Resulting In Death
SCRANTON—The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that James R. Bell, age 30, of Newark, New Jersey was sentenced on June 21, 2021, to 240 months’ imprisonment to be followed by four years on supervised release by U.S. District Court Judge Malachy E. Mannion for conspiring to distribute controlled substances resulting in death.www.shorenewsnetwork.com