ARLINGTON – Should MLB come calling, Adolis García is ready to pick up the phone and join what could be a legendary 2021 Home Run Derby. On Friday, MLB two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani just happened to drop a hype video announcing that he would be participating in the derby on July 12 in Denver ahead of the All-Star Game. It made the social media sphere hyperventilate, wondering who else would join him. Fernando Tatis Jr. and Vladimir Guerrero, the co-leaders in both homers and MLB-produced memes, seem like natural pendings, you know, any post-production on his hype video.