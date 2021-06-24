Cancel
Law or no law, wear a helmet

Cover picture for the articleFailure to wear a motorcycle helmet doesn’t cause an accident any more than failure to wear a seat belt causes a car crash. The reasons for serious accidents are varied: inattention, speeding, weather, alcohol or maybe just bad luck. But both helmets and seat belts increase the odds of walking away from an accident.

In Florida if you are under the age of 21 it is required that you wear a helmet while operating a motorcycle. If you’re over the age of 21 and have at least $10,000 of medical coverage on your motorcycle you are not required to wear a helmet. Now of course $10,000 doesn’t do much if you have a head injury and are involved in an accident with severe trauma. So I would always recommend if you are going to take that option to have a lot more insurance than the $10,000 which is the minimum requirement. However it’s always a good idea to wear a helmet. Helmet’s prevent death and they prevent substantial injuries in many cases. If you’re not wearing a helmet and you have a head injury chances are in a motorcycle accident you’re not going to survive or you’re going to have major medical issues. Also in Florida it’s a comparative fault state so if you do sustain a head injury while riding a motorcycle without wearing a helmet you could be found partially at fault for your injuries and that could reduce your recovery if you’re making a claim against somebody else that was at fault for the accident. So again it’s always a good idea to wear a helmet in Florida, however if you are 21 and have at least $10,000 in medical coverage on your motorcycle you’re not required to do so.
