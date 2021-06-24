Law or no law, wear a helmet

In Florida if you are under the age of 21 it is required that you wear a helmet while operating a motorcycle. If you’re over the age of 21 and have at least $10,000 of medical coverage on your motorcycle you are not required to wear a helmet. Now of course $10,000 doesn’t do much if you have a head injury and are involved in an accident with severe trauma. So I would always recommend if you are going to take that option to have a lot more insurance than the $10,000 which is the minimum requirement. However it’s always a good idea to wear a helmet. Helmet’s prevent death and they prevent substantial injuries in many cases. If you’re not wearing a helmet and you have a head injury chances are in a motorcycle accident you’re not going to survive or you’re going to have major medical issues. Also in Florida it’s a comparative fault state so if you do sustain a head injury while riding a motorcycle without wearing a helmet you could be found partially at fault for your injuries and that could reduce your recovery if you’re making a claim against somebody else that was at fault for the accident. So again it’s always a good idea to wear a helmet in Florida, however if you are 21 and have at least $10,000 in medical coverage on your motorcycle you’re not required to do so.