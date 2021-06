Hartford Yard Goats infielder Taylor Snyder has been named Double-A Northeast player of the week, Minor League Baseball announced Monday. Snyder batted .619 (13-21) with six home runs, one double, 13 RBI and eight runs scored in six games for the week of June 7-13. He hit safely in all six games and has a season-high 10-game hitting streak. Snyder set a franchise record by hitting home runs in each of the last four games.