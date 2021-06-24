History doomed to repeat if we don't learn from it

Remembering and caring about history are not the same as believing in the idealized mythology that passes for American history. Last summer, after the murder of George Floyd ignited outrage across the United States and around the world, protesters began pulling down statues of racist historical figures, including Confederate generals and those who owned enslaved people. Conservative backlash followed, framed as concern over our collective ability to remember our own history, as if statues raised during the Jim Crow era to remind African Americans of their ‘proper’ place in society were our only source of historical information and that other repositories, such as books and museums, don’t exist. One might have drawn the conclusion that conservatives care deeply about history, but arguably, they care about something else even more.