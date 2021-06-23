Mustangs win streak snapped by A's

The St. Joseph Mustangs looked to extend their win streak to five games Wednesday, but the Clarinda A’s ultimately got the best of them, securing a 17-8 victory over the home team at Phil Welch Stadium.

After going 7-3 in their last 10 games, the Mustangs move to 9-7 overall on the season. The A’s remains unbeaten in their last 12 games and hold a 17-3 overall record.

Clarinda had a 5-0 cushion to start the matchup behind an eventful first inning.

In the bottom of the first, the Mustangs got on the board when Sam Kissane hit a chopper to right to allow Brady Holden to score from second base.

The Mustangs added two more runs thanks to a double from Sean O’Malley. The Mustangs trailed 5-3 at the end of the first frame.

With two outs in the bottom of the second, the Mustangs plated another run on a wild pitch to trail by one run, 5-4.

In the top of the fourth inning, the A’s added a run on a double and then an error to give them a 6-4 advantage, and the away team kept the trend going from there.

A seven-run eighth extended the A’s lead even more to 10 runs at 17-7. The Mustangs were unable string anything together in the final few frames, falling to Clarinda, 17-8.

The Mustangs and the A’s face off again Thursday at Phil Welch Stadium with a first pitch set for 7 p.m.

