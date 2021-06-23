Cancel
Saint Joseph, MO

Mustangs win streak snapped by A's

By News-Press NOW
St. Joseph News-Press
St. Joseph News-Press
 6 days ago
The St. Joseph Mustangs looked to extend their win streak to five games Wednesday, but the Clarinda A’s ultimately got the best of them, securing a 17-8 victory over the home team at Phil Welch Stadium.

After going 7-3 in their last 10 games, the Mustangs move to 9-7 overall on the season. The A’s remains unbeaten in their last 12 games and hold a 17-3 overall record.

Clarinda had a 5-0 cushion to start the matchup behind an eventful first inning.

In the bottom of the first, the Mustangs got on the board when Sam Kissane hit a chopper to right to allow Brady Holden to score from second base.

The Mustangs added two more runs thanks to a double from Sean O’Malley. The Mustangs trailed 5-3 at the end of the first frame.

With two outs in the bottom of the second, the Mustangs plated another run on a wild pitch to trail by one run, 5-4.

In the top of the fourth inning, the A’s added a run on a double and then an error to give them a 6-4 advantage, and the away team kept the trend going from there.

A seven-run eighth extended the A’s lead even more to 10 runs at 17-7. The Mustangs were unable string anything together in the final few frames, falling to Clarinda, 17-8.

The Mustangs and the A’s face off again Thursday at Phil Welch Stadium with a first pitch set for 7 p.m.

St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph News-Press

