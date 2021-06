Rochester Red Wings right-handed pitcher Tyler Eppler has been named the Triple-A East Pitcher of the Week for the period ending June 13, Minor League Baseball announced. Eppler tossed 7.0 scoreless innings while allowing one hit and two walks while striking out five batters on June 9 at Lehigh Valley. The right-hander faced two batters over the minimum. Eppler retired the final nine batters of the outing and faced two over the minimum after Ryan Cordell singled with two outs in the 4th inning but was caught stealing to end the frame. The IronPigs had a baserunner reach second just once after a pair of walks in the 3rd inning.