Asberry named Hancock County Schools superintendent

Robert Asberry has been hired as the new superintendent of Hancock County Public Schools, effective July 1. Asberry, who currently serves as the principal at Ohio County High School, just completed his 24th year in education. He graduated from OCHS in 1992, and went on to earn his bachelor’s degree in education from Western Kentucky University. He later earned a master’s degree in administration, a Rank 1 with endorsements in the areas of supervisor of instruction, and administration.