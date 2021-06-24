Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

'The Good News Guy' aims to help people focus on the positive

By Catherine Garcia
Posted by 
The Week
The Week
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hal Urban finds the good wherever he goes — and he wants you to do the same thing. Urban, 80, is an author and retired social studies teacher who was dubbed "The Good News Guy" by his students many years ago. It started when he asked his students to keep up on current affairs, and they complained that there was never anything good in the news. Urban told them they could start sharing their own good news with each other, and soon each class started with the teens talking about the great things happening in their lives. Decades later, Urban said, he still gets letters and emails from students who said this influenced them and they do something similar at home and work.

theweek.com
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All you need to know about everything that matters. The Week provides essential commentary and analysis alongside the most necessary news items of the day.

 https://theweek.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Good News#Urban#The Power Of Good News#Abc 6 News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
Country
Egypt
Related
Books & LiteratureWeirton Daily Times

People in the news

NEW YORK — Oprah Winfrey’s next book club pick is a debut novel set in Georgia at the end of the Civil War: Nathan Harris’ “The Sweetness of Water.”. “One of my great joys is finding a new author whose work I can share and support,” Winfrey said Tuesday in a statement. “I was captivated by the work of Nathan Harris and look forward to discussing this debut novel with all of his new readers.”
Healthspectrumnews1.com

Commonwealth Coalition of Worcester aims to help vaccine people of color

A nearly $500,000 effort will help vaccinate people of color in Worcester. CENTRO is leading the effort working with other minority lead organizations, like the Belmont AME Zion Church and the Southeast Asian Coalition. Their partnership is called the Commonwealth Covid Coalition of Worcester, or C3. Its goal is to...
Edwardsville, ILtheintelligencer.com

Edwardsville nonprofit aims to provide a voice for young people

EDWARDSVILLE — Renee Childs is doing her part to turn anxiety and depression among teens into motivation and creation. Childs is the executive director and founder of Youth Be Heard (YBH), an Edwardsville-based nonprofit with a vision for all youth to believe in their own value and potential. Their mission is to elevate youth so they can inspire each other and the world.
Tallahassee, FLmidfloridanewspapers.com

Alzheimer's effort aimed at helping people live at home

TALLAHASSEE — A monochromatic color scheme might be a chic design choice, but it’s not a good aging-in-place option for people with Alzheimer’s disease or other types of dementia who have issues with depth perception. And a small, black remote control with all the tiny buttons? It isn’t a good...
Michigan StateWILX-TV

New Michigan laws aimed to help police interact with people with autism, communication disorders

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - What started as an effort to protect those with autism, turned into two bills to help people with communication impediments across the state. Senate bills 278 and 279 will improve the way police deal with people with special needs in Michigan. This new system will allow police to check if an individual has a communication disability when scanning their drivers license or license plate.
Lifestylek-musicradio.com

Good News, Neighbors Helping Neighbors

Do you react well in a crisis? These neighbors were able to help in what could’ve been a horrible situation. It’s good to be friends with your neighbors, you’ll never when you may need your help.
Cambridge, MATimes Union

MIT Sloan Course Aims to Help Families Create a Positive Legacy of Impact

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (PRWEB) June 15, 2021. MIT Sloan Executive Education today announced “Owning Impact: Creating a Positive Legacy for Families and Society,” a new executive education program designed to help business families (families that own companies, philanthropic foundations, or family offices) clarify their goals and plans to make a consequential economic, social, and environmental impact.
Societywaheagle.com

Positive news factoids are appreciated

I see too much negativity in media today. Maybe we should look at the positive side of racial issues and Covid disease. On the bright side, Census Bureau Income Report stated: in 2019 29% of Black households had income greater than $75,000. Also American Enterprise Institute reported: Black median household income in 2019 rose by 7.9%; largest increase ever on record. To top that, Federal Reserve Survey of Consumer Finance reported: in 2017-2019 Black net worth rose 32%. The increase was not isolated to Blacks, as Hispanic net worth increased a whopping 63%. On the business side, they reported equity of Black owned businesses increased 138%. I am happy to see such wonderful news for two fantastic groups of US citizens. In April 2021 the government reported 9,300,000 vacant job openings across the USA helping to lower our national unemployment rate.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
@LockerRoom

Good News About Families

In “Growing Up With Mom and Dad: New Data Confirm The Tide Is Turning,” the Institute for Family Studies reports that the percent of children living with two parents has increased in recent years, especially among African Americans. The author, Nicholas Zill says:. It is too early to say for...
ReligionWicked Local

Good News: The story of Moses

Moses was a great leader of Israel and there are many exciting stories about him in the Bible. Moses started out as a man filled with pride who became a humble person who God greatly used to help his people. He is a wonderful example for all of us. For...
Pinecrest, FLcommunitynewspapers.com

Positive People in Pinecrest : Brighton Brown

Palmetto High School rising senior Brighton Brown teaches disadvantaged children how to play tennis. She was the force behind creating Magic City Tennis United. The program began the summer of 2019 and they tried to continue last summer, but COVID concerns cut the program short. This summer, the lessons were scheduled to return in mid-June.
Relationship AdviceThought Catalog

11 Signs You’re Dating A Good Guy Who Respects You

1. He always listens when you speak. He doesn’t talk over you or ignore your ideas. He takes everything you say into account before coming to decisions. Basically, he regards your opinion highly. He loves your brain as much as your body. 2. He likes you exactly the way you...
Musicguitar.com

The Genius Of… Good News For People Who Love Bad News by Modest Mouse

2003 was not a good year for Issac Brock. Following a series of devastating personal losses, legal issues after being charged with a DUI, a brief stayl in prison and a general increasing of anxiety due to the Bush Administration’s ‘War on Terror’, Modest Mouse’s sage creative principal now faced the departure of the band’s crucial drummer Jeremiah Green. Brock’s frustration with the unrelenting negativity that seemed to dog him at every turn would lead to the making of a record that sought to stare down these numerous crises, took stock of the long road taken by the band up until that point – and aim its sights at a far wider congregation of listeners than ever before.
WorldFinger Lakes Times

POSITIVE VIBES: No news can be positive news

There is an old saying that goes, “No news is good news.”. There also is an old saying that says, “Bad news spreads fast.”. I guess that’s why no news is good news, because you usually hear bad news much quicker than good news. The press can be especially good at promoting bad news as to quote another old saying, “If it bleeds it leads.” In other words, bad news sells.
Family Relationships1015khits.com

Today’s Good News: Daughter’s Tweets Help Dad Land Dream Job

A Michigan man has landed the job of his dreams working at Costco, thanks to his daughter’s tweet. Rebecca Mix took to Twitter to post about her dad, Jeff, who was laid off during the pandemic and wanted to get hired at Costco. Her thread went viral and two weeks later, she got a message from a Costco store manager and her dad got the job. Source: Today.