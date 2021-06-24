'The Good News Guy' aims to help people focus on the positive

Hal Urban finds the good wherever he goes — and he wants you to do the same thing. Urban, 80, is an author and retired social studies teacher who was dubbed "The Good News Guy" by his students many years ago. It started when he asked his students to keep up on current affairs, and they complained that there was never anything good in the news. Urban told them they could start sharing their own good news with each other, and soon each class started with the teens talking about the great things happening in their lives. Decades later, Urban said, he still gets letters and emails from students who said this influenced them and they do something similar at home and work.