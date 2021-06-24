Cancel
Ray helps Blue Jays win 4th straight by beating Marlins 3-1

MIAMI (AP) — Robbie Ray allowed one run in six innings, and three relievers completed a five-hitter as the Toronto Blue Jays earned their fourth victory in a row, beating the Miami Marlins 3-1 Wednesday night to complete a two-game sweep. Ray (5-3) struck out six to increase his season...

