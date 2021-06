The Owensboro RiverDawgs couldn’t overcome a five-run bottom of the second for the Miners, splitting the short series at a game apiece with the 8-6 loss. A solo home run from Calyn Halvorson put the Miners up 1-0 in the first inning, but some small ball from the RiverDawgs led to an RBI groundout by Kyle Hogwood in the top of the second to knot things at 1-1.