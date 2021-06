After being silent for the majority of the game, the Portuguese stalwart eventually turned up when right at the death to fire his side to glory. Cristiano Ronaldo has entered the history books of the European Championship after firing Portugal to an emphatic 3-0 win over Hungary on Tuesday night. The 36-year-old forward hit a brace in his side's opening group fixture to become the all-time highest goalscorer in the competition's history and the first European to score in nine consecutive major tournaments.