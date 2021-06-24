Cancel
Metropolis, IL

Police Reports

 5 days ago

June 14A citizen called in a prowler complaint in the 200 block of Filmore. Metropolis officers responded and found that the offender had entered a home and a vehicle. Officers continued their search and observed a bike parked in the trees just to the west of the residence. The bike had a trailer attached to it and had numerous fishing poles in the trailer. Officers continued down the trail and gathered more evidence. Officers located a subject hiding in some bushes who, when confronted, took off running. A foot chase ensued, and he was tackled. Kyle B. Hurst, 34, who stated he was homeless, was charged with burglary and theft. The victims identified items seized as their property. Hurst was lodged in the Massac County Detention Center.

