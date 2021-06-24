Severe Weather Statement issued for Valley by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-23 22:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Valley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR VALLEY COUNTY At 1223 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Burwell, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ord, North Loup, Elyria and Fort Hartsuff State Park. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov