Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Vela scores first goal of season, LAFC beats FC Dallas 2-0

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fIOXM_0adk9cOw00

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carlos Vela scored his first goal of the season and added an assist to help Los Angeles FC beat FC Dallas 2-0 on Wednesday night.

Vela opened the scoring for LAFC (3-3-3) in the fourth minute, poking his first touch of Eduard Atuesta’s pass into an open space in the middle of the area and pivoting to smash home a left-footed strike off the first bounce.

Vela fed Latif Blessing for a close-range finish in the 69th minute. The goal was flagged offside by the assistant referee but confirmed after VAR review.

Vela, the 2019 MLS MVP, made his fifth start of the season, the fourth since returning to action after a right quadricep injury he suffered 22 minutes into the season opener on April 17.

FC Dallas dropped to 1-4-4, tied with the Vancouver Whitecaps at the bottom of the Western Conference standings.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

489K+
Followers
261K+
Post
230M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Vela
Person
Eduard Atuesta
Person
Latif Blessing
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fc Dallas#Lafc#Vancouver Whitecaps#Lafc#Ap#Var#Fc Dallas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
MLS
News Break
Sports
Related
MLSlosangelesherald.com

LAFC to work Carlos Vela back into lineup against FC Dallas

LAFC (2-3-3, 9 points) and FC Dallas (1-3-4, 7 points) are both coming off 1-1 ties on Saturday. Jose Cifuentes scored a goal in LAFC's tie with the Houston Dynamo, while Ricardo Pepi found the back of the net as FC Dallas played even with Minnesota United. Vela had the...
MLSOCRegister

LAFC searching for momentum against FC Dallas

A threshold Major League Soccer teams don’t wish to be associated with is closing in on the Los Angeles Football Club. Since 1996, no MLS side has won the Supporters’ Shield with worse than a .500 record after 10 games and fewer than 12 points over that stretch. Through eight...
MLSangelsonparade.com

Back in business: LAFC 2, FC Dallas 0

Carlos Vela had a goal and an assist, as LAFC defeated FC Dallas 2-0 in league play at The Banc on Wednesday. If not for several great stops from Dallas goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer, LAFC’s win would have been far more lopsided, but this was the first performance in some time in which LAFC looked like their vintage best, and scoring multiple goals while also tallying their first clean sheet of the season should raise spirits.
MLSangelsonparade.com

How to Watch LAFC vs. FC Dallas: Lineups, odds, game thread

LAFC ring in the changes. Tomas Romero gets his first career start in MLS, making his LAFC debut, while Kim Moon-hwan and Cal Jennings make their first starts for the club. Latif Blessing returns to the XI as well. Dallas roll with this group on the night:. LAFC will not...
MLSfcdallas.com

RECAP: FC Dallas Falls to LAFC at Banc of California Stadium

FC Dallas returns home to host New England Revolution and Vancouver Whitecaps. Homegrown Justin Che earns his first MLS start at 17 years and 217 days old, making him the fourth youngest starter in FC Dallas history. Jesús Ferreira earns his first start of the season after recovering from a...
MLSGhanasoccernet

Carlos Vela shines as LAFC blank FC Dallas

Carlos Vela scored a goal in the fourth minute and added an assist in the second half as LAFC earned a 2-0 victory Wednesday over visiting FC Dallas. In his MLS debut, LAFC goaltender Tomas Romero needed to make just one save in the shutout, while Latif Blessing added the second-half goal that sealed the victory.
MLSalbuquerqueexpress.com

LAFC back in win column by blanking FC Dallas

Carlos Vela scored a goal in the fourth minute and added an assist in the second half as Los Angeles FC earned a 2-0 victory Wednesday over visiting FC Dallas. In his MLS debut, LAFC goaltender Tomas Romero needed to make just one save in the shutout, while Latif Blessing added the second-half goal that sealed the victory.
MLSDallas News

FC Dallas unable to recover after conceding early goal in 2-0 loss to LAFC

Carlos Vela scored the opening goal at Banc of California Stadium while fans, faces weary from battling the weekday Los Angeles traffic, still were filing into their seats. Those who saw it got a treat as the former MLS MVP scored his first goal of the season with a quick turn and a swish of his left foot. He assisted another as LAFC topped FC Dallas, 2-0, extending the Texas team’s winless streak to six matches.
MLSchatsports.com

FC Dallas struggles continue with 2-0 loss to LAFC

FC Dallas fell 2-0 to LAFC on Wednesday night, adding to their winless rut that now dates back to the beginning of May. Carlos Vela scored four minutes into this one and added an assist on the second half goal from Latif Blessing. Vela received a perfectly weighted ball from midfielder Eduard Atuesta and then took one touch before finding his first goal of the season.
MLShudsonriverblue.com

FT: NYCFC 0, FC Dallas 2 (U-17)

FT: NYCFC are eliminated by Dallas in a 2-0 defeat. 67’: Dallas doubles their lead. They now lead 2-0. The second half is underway! Does City have a comeback in them?. HT: NYCFC trails 1-0 after conceding an early goal to Dallas. But the game is far from over. City has produced many chances of their own. They just need to be more clinical.
MLSangelsonparade.com

Shot in the foot: Sporting Kansas City 2, LAFC 1

LAFC knew they needed a big day to manage a result against Sporting Kansas City on Saturday at Children’s Mercy Park, but they made it even harder work than they needed to, when Tristan Blackmon’s red card put them down a man for more than a half-hour. In the end,...
MLSPosted by
The Associated Press

18-year-old Pepi scores twice, FC Dallas beats Revs 2-1

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Ricardo Pepi had his first multi-goal game in MLS, Jimmy Maurer made four saves and FC Dallas beat the New England Revolution 2-1 on Sunday night. The 18-year-old Pepi went into the game with four career goals, including two this season. Ryan Hollingshead played a long...
MLSfcdallas.com

RECAP: FC Dallas Defeated New England 2-1 at Toyota Stadium

Ricardo Pepi scores brace in win against Eastern Conference rival. Ricardo Pepi scores his first MLS brace in win. The brace is the first since Fafa Picault’s on October 31, 2020 against Houston Dynamo FC. Pepi has three goals in eight matches in 2021. He had two in 17 matches...
MLS3rddegree.net

FC Dallas shows maturity in win over Revolution

FC Dallas faced potentially its toughest test of what has been a rough season as Bruce Arena and the first placed New England Revolution came to town looking to hold off Papi’s Orlando in the Eastern Conference Standings. Luchi Gonzalez described it as getting the weight of the dirt off his back as a tactically astute and sometimes gritty performance gave his side only its second win of 2021.
MLSNew England Revolution

Recap | Revs' six-game unbeaten run ends with 2-1 road loss at FC Dallas

FRISCO, Texas – The New England Revolution (7-2-2; 23 pts.) fell to FC Dallas (2-4-4, 10 pts.), 2-1, at Toyota Stadium on Sunday night. FC Dallas’ Ricardo Pepi opened the scoring in the 11th minute before Gustavo Bou’s team-leading fifth goal of the season – his fourth tally in his last four appearances – leveled the score in the 33rd minute. On the other side of halftime, Pepi again put the hosts in front with his second goal of the night in the 54th minute.
MLSbigdsoccer.com

FC Dallas vs New England Revolution: Highlights, stats and quote sheet

FC Dallas — Jimmy Maurer; Justin Che, Nkosi Tafari, Bressan, Johnny Nelson; Bryan Acosta, Facundo Quignón (Edwin Cerrillo – 77’); Jáder Obrian (Ema Twumasi – 71’), Jesús Ferreira (Paxton Pomykal – 77’), Ryan Hollingshead; Ricardo Pepi (Franco Jara – 61’). Substitutes not used — Phelipe Megiolaro, Andrés Ricaurte, Tanner Tessmann,...
MLSdallassportsfanatic.com

Ricardo Pepi shines to give FC Dallas a much-needed win

Frisco, TX- FC Dallas (2-4-4) hosted the Eastern Conference-leading New England Revolution (7-2-2) in a thrilling 2-1 win on Sunday night. 18-year-old Ricardo Pepi scored both goals for Dallas. FC Dallas was out looking for a much-needed win following their loss on the road against LAFC this past Wednesday. FC...