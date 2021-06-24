Vela scores first goal of season, LAFC beats FC Dallas 2-0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carlos Vela scored his first goal of the season and added an assist to help Los Angeles FC beat FC Dallas 2-0 on Wednesday night.

Vela opened the scoring for LAFC (3-3-3) in the fourth minute, poking his first touch of Eduard Atuesta’s pass into an open space in the middle of the area and pivoting to smash home a left-footed strike off the first bounce.

Vela fed Latif Blessing for a close-range finish in the 69th minute. The goal was flagged offside by the assistant referee but confirmed after VAR review.

Vela, the 2019 MLS MVP, made his fifth start of the season, the fourth since returning to action after a right quadricep injury he suffered 22 minutes into the season opener on April 17.

FC Dallas dropped to 1-4-4, tied with the Vancouver Whitecaps at the bottom of the Western Conference standings.

