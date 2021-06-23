Cancel
Agriculture

Western drought brings another woe: voracious grasshoppers

By MATTHEW BROWN Associated Press
Courier News
 6 days ago

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A punishing drought in the U.S. West is drying up waterways, sparking wildfires and leaving farmers scrambling for water. Next up: a plague of voracious grasshoppers. Federal agriculture officials are launching what could become their largest grasshopper-killing campaign since the 1980s amid an outbreak of the...

EnvironmentPosted by
KTAR News

Drought woes in dry US West raise July 4 fireworks fears

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Many Americans aching for normalcy as pandemic restrictions end are looking forward to traditional Fourth of July fireworks. But with a historic drought in the U.S. West and fears of another devastating wildfire season, officials are canceling displays, passing bans on setting off fireworks or begging for caution.
Agriculturethewealthrace.com

The Worst Northwest Heatwave In History Is About To Hit, And A Plague Of “Voracious Grasshoppers” Has Now Begun – Investment Watch

I do know that headline could seem a bit excessive, however this stuff actually are occurring. We actually are within the midst of a multi-year “megadrought” within the western half of the nation, meteorologists actually are warning that we might see the worst heatwave that the Northwest has ever skilled subsequent week, and a plague of “voracious grasshoppers” has already began in some elements of the nation. As I maintain warning my readers, we dwell at a time when our world appears to be going nuts. Simply when it looks like issues can’t get any crazier, by some means they do. On this article I’m going to be specializing in climate circumstances, however subsequent week I’ll nearly definitely be writing about one thing else that has gone completely haywire. These usually are not “regular instances”, and we have to cease treating them as such.
EnvironmentChippewa Herald

Opinion: The Great Western Drought will affect us all

The severe drought gripping the Western states looks set to reach into all lives in the nation and into every pocket. Scientists have classified this monstrous baking as a megadrought. There hasn’t been regular rain or mountain snow in the West for more than 20 years. To call it a...
EnvironmentSFGate

Western drought indicators flash warnings of the 'Big One'

Sarah Brunner opened the irrigation spigots on her farm in March, three months early. The rain should have still been falling in California. Now that summer is taking hold, she and her husband are considering shifting their meager water supplies into pastures so their animals will have enough to eat.
Denver, COweather5280.com

As western drought intensifies, so too does the heat

For those of us living across eastern Colorado, western Kansas, and the Texas/Oklahoma panhandles the recent streak of moisture has been a welcome but a bit of a surprise buck of the overall trend across the western U.S. which continues to see drought grow and intensify. In recent months we've...
AgricultureColorado Springs Independent

Another dangerous fire season is looming in the Western U.S., and the drought-stricken region is headed for a water crisis

Dry conditions across the West follow a hot, dry year of record-setting wildfires in 2020. Communities were left with scenes like this, from California’s Creek Fire. Amir Aghakouchak/University of California Irvine Mojtaba Sadegh, Boise State University; Amir AghaKouchak, University of California, Irvine, and John Abatzoglou, University of California, Merced. Just...
Agriculturecowboylifestylenetwork.com

What Drought Brings for Farmers & Ranchers

Drought can mean a lot of things to a lot of different people. But if you’re talking to a farmer or rancher, drought can mean devastation in more ways than one. It doesn’t matter where you live, drought can have an affect on everyone. What we hope to clarify for you to today is the effects of drought and ways that you can not only protect yourself as a farmer or rancher, but ways you can help your ranching or farming neighbors as well.
Phoenix, AZfox10phoenix.com

Heat wave 2021: Dangerous temperatures, drought impact western US

LOS ANGELES - Dangerous heat wave and drought continue to impact the western United States, placing much of the region under extreme drought conditions and in jeopardy of breaking more records. More than 50 million Americans have been under excessive heat warnings this week, and about 40 million have experienced...
Vernal, UTbasinnow.com

Watch For Drought Bringing Deer Into Gardens

Utah’s Division of Wildlife Resources warns that this year's drought will lead to more wildlife traveling into neighborhoods. There has already been an increased amount of people reporting deer in their yards and gardens. Here are a few tips that can help minimize any property damage from these wildlife visits. The most effective and most reliable thing to do is to build an eight foot fence around the garden area. Another effective technique is to install a motion activated sprinkler. Finally, consider planting vegetation around the perimeter of the garden to deter deer from eating additional plants. Utah Division of Wildlife Resources Wildlife Section Chief Justin Shannon explains,“The best way you can help wildlife is by letting animals stay wild. Don’t approach them, and don’t try to feed them.” One way to help is if an individual notices a sickly, injured or aggressive animal to call the Vernal DWR office at 781-9453.
Agriculturewatercalculator.org

Water Scarcity and Drought in the Western US: The Real Story

Water scarcity is something people in the western US have to live with. Are its causes natural of human made? The answer is complicated. Water scarcity is now a common state of affairs in the Western US, but how much of it is caused by drought and how much by water overuse? Water advisor Brian Richter wants to make sure you know the difference.
Fresno County, CAKMPH.com

Drought grips Western U.S., farmers face tough decisions

This year's drought across the Western U.S. is shaping up to be catastrophic "“ and it's forcing some to make difficult decisions. As FOX26 News reported in May, some farmers in the Central Valley are destroying their crops. "This drought it different than any of the other droughts," said Joe...
EnvironmentThe Weather Channel

Extreme Heat, Drought Fuel Dozens of Fires Across Western U.S.

Major fires are burning in at least eight western states. A firefighting helicopter crash-landed in Montana. Several homes were damaged Tuesday night in California. Residents in several states have been ordered to evacuate due to wildfires as a blistering, record-breaking heat wave and extreme drought persist in the western United States.
EnvironmentPosted by
SJV Water

Drought brings torrent of media attention to the Central Valley

The drought in California is making headlines every day across the country, and for good reason: Almost the entire state is in severe drought. And the whole San Joaquin Valley is experiencing extreme or exceptional drought, the two worst categories. As journalists set their sights on California, many news stories...
EnvironmentKAAL-TV

The Dry Spell Continues

We are now down nearly 7" from our normal year-to-date total for snow melt & rainfall! Recent rain has helped a little, but not much in this category, as most of our area in southern MN & northern IA remains in severe drought conditions. The little rain we've picked up though over the last few days has lowered the fire danger for the area. Look for a few isolated showers/t-storms Wednesday & Thursday afternoons, but it won't be anything significant in our community rain gauges.
AgricultureLandThink

3 Unique Agricultural Land Uses

When most consumers think about agriculture, traditional fields of row crops and livestock come to mind. Soil-based agriculture has governed food production for thousands of years. Today, nearly 40% of the total landmass of the Earth is committed to soil-based agriculture. Factor in the increase of human population and urban development, and arable land for soil-based agriculture is only going to decrease over time. Within the last decade, novel farming systems have become more prevalent. Many of these farming methods involve Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA). Let’s explore some unusual uses for rural land for agriculture production.
