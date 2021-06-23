Western drought brings another woe: voracious grasshoppers

I do know that headline could seem a bit excessive, however this stuff actually are occurring. We actually are within the midst of a multi-year “megadrought” within the western half of the nation, meteorologists actually are warning that we might see the worst heatwave that the Northwest has ever skilled subsequent week, and a plague of “voracious grasshoppers” has already began in some elements of the nation. As I maintain warning my readers, we dwell at a time when our world appears to be going nuts. Simply when it looks like issues can’t get any crazier, by some means they do. On this article I’m going to be specializing in climate circumstances, however subsequent week I’ll nearly definitely be writing about one thing else that has gone completely haywire. These usually are not “regular instances”, and we have to cease treating them as such.