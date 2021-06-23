Western drought brings another woe: voracious grasshoppers

Utah’s Division of Wildlife Resources warns that this year's drought will lead to more wildlife traveling into neighborhoods. There has already been an increased amount of people reporting deer in their yards and gardens. Here are a few tips that can help minimize any property damage from these wildlife visits. The most effective and most reliable thing to do is to build an eight foot fence around the garden area. Another effective technique is to install a motion activated sprinkler. Finally, consider planting vegetation around the perimeter of the garden to deter deer from eating additional plants. Utah Division of Wildlife Resources Wildlife Section Chief Justin Shannon explains,“The best way you can help wildlife is by letting animals stay wild. Don’t approach them, and don’t try to feed them.” One way to help is if an individual notices a sickly, injured or aggressive animal to call the Vernal DWR office at 781-9453.