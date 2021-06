Recap: For the first time in team history the Golden Knights hosted a Semi-Final Game 1. The local team took on original six franchise Montreal Canadiens for the right to play in the Stanley Cup Finals. Shea Theodore was held without a goal for the first two series but his timing couldn’t have come at a better time. Vegas’ top defenseman opened the scoring with his first goal of the playoffs 9:51 into the series. Marc-Andre Fleury was strong in net holding his team’s 1-0 lead.