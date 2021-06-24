Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Álvarez breaks late tie, Galaxy beat Whitecaps 2-1

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ya03f_0adk9FIL00

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Efraín Álvarez scored in stoppage time to give the LA Galaxy a 2-1 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Wednesday night.

Alvarez connected in the 93rd minute, scoring his second MLS goal just a minute after the Whitecaps’ Janio Bikel found the far post to tie it with his first MLS goal.

The Galaxy (6-3-0) have won four of their last six. Vancouver (2-6-1) has lost five straight.

Chicarito opened the scoring for the Galaxy in the 47th minute. He’s tied for the league lead with eight goals.

Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Bond came up with a late diving save off a headed attempt by Caio Alexandre seconds before time expired.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

489K+
Followers
261K+
Post
230M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janio Bikel
Person
Caio Alexandre
Person
Efraín Álvarez
Person
Jonathan Bond
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vancouver Whitecaps#La Galaxy#Sandy#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
MLS
News Break
Sports
Related
MLSthebeaumontnews.ca

Whitecaps 2, Sounders 2: A gutsy draw in sweltering Seattle

In Saturday’s sweltering heat, you could have expected the Vancouver Whitecaps to continue to be ice cold. The Whitecaps instead survived the crazy temperatures as well as the red-hot Seattle Sounders, coming away with a 2-2 draw at Lumen Field that ended Vancouver’s five-game losing skid. Vancouver (2-6-2) survived a...
MLBklpw.com

Cards Break Tie In 8th, Beat Marlins

Tyler O'Neil drove in the go-ahead run with a double in the eighth in the Cardinals 4-2 win over the Marlins at Busch Stadium. Giovanny Gallegos got the victory in relief for St. Louis, which ended a three-game losing skid. Alex Reyes posted his 17th save. Game 2 Tuesday-7:15.
Baseballlatrobebulletinnews.com

Heat Siphon breaks late tie in Teener win against F.O. Eagles

Heat Siphon handed F.O. Eagles its second loss of the season during recent Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League action. With the score tied, 5-5, Heat Siphon scored five late runs during a four-run win, as F.O. Eagles fell to 13-2. Bardine’s scattered 13 hits during a five-run win against VFW, while...
MLSPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Sounders hold off Galaxy 2-1, extend unbeaten start to 9

CARSON, Calif. — The Seattle Sounders know they caught a break when Raúl Ruidíaz was surprisingly left off Peru’s roster for the Copa America tournament earlier this month. They capitalized on Ruidíaz’s presence once again to stay unbeaten when they returned from Major League Soccer’s long break. Ruidíaz scored the...
MLSFinger Lakes Times

Ruidíaz breaks tie, Sounders beat LA to improve to 6-0-3

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Raúl Ruidíaz scored the tiebreaking goal early in the second half and the Seattle Sounders extended the longest unbeaten start to a season in team history with a 2-1 victory over the LA Galaxy on Saturday night. Yeimar Gómez Andrade also scored as the MLS-leading Sounders...
MLSgwinnettprepsports.com

Two late goals carry RSL past Whitecaps

Damir Kreilach scored a pair of goals and Erik Holt produced the tiebreaking tally in second-half stoppage time to lift Real Salt Lake to a 3-1 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps in Sandy, Utah, on Friday night. Salt Lake (3-1-3, 12 points) snapped a three-game winless streak with goals in...
MLSPosted by
The Associated Press

McNamara caps late flurry, Revolution beat NYCFC 3-2

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Tommy McNamara finished Tajon Buchanan’s cross in the 88th minute, capping a back-and-forth finish and giving the New England Revolution a 3-2 win over New York City FC on Saturday night. The Revolution (6-1-2) held their lead atop the Eastern Conference standings. Jonathan Bell gave the...
MLSLAG Confidential

Work to do: LA Galaxy 1, Seattle Sounders 2

The LA Galaxy took the lead on Saturday, but could not hold on for the win, as goals in either half for the Seattle Sounders led to a 2-1 win at Dignity Health Sports Park. LA played much better this time around against the Sounders, but a couple defensive breakdowns, plus a muted attack that made only two shots on target all night, mean the Galaxy have yet to figure out the Supporters’ Shield leaders this season.
MLSvavel.com

Goals and highlights: Vancouver Whitecaps 1-2 Los Angeles Galaxy in MLS 2021

Thank you for following the broadcast on VAVEL.COM. Continue visiting the portal so you don't miss any detail of the most relevant national and international sport. With this goal by Chicharito, Galaxy is beating Whitecaps. 10:10 PMa day ago. Tune in hereVancouver Whitecaps vs Los Angeles Galaxy Live Score. Do...
MLBdailydodgers.com

Dodgers break scoreless tie late, hand Diamondbacks franchise record 15th straight loss

Then Crichton balked in a third run, and the Dodgers closed out the game. Earlier, Diamondbacks fans had to be wondering if third baseman Asdrubal Cabrera's fielding error in the top of the fourth inning would be the mistake that would open the floodgates for another opponent to put up a big inning and bring about Arizona's demise. It didn't happen then, as Smith eventually worked out of a one-out, bases-loaded jam by getting Dodgers catcher Will Smith to ground into and inning-ending double play.
MLSwearebreakingnews.com

Vancouver Whitecaps 1-2 LA Galaxy. GOAL Scored By Chicharito Hernández. Goal By Efraín Álvarez | MLS – ESPN Sports

Vancouver Whitecaps 1-2 LA Galaxy. GOAL scored by Chicharito Hernández. Goal by Efraín Álvarez | MLS ESPN Deportes Javier Hernández meets again with the goal ESPN Deportes Vancouver Whitecaps vs LA Galaxy live: MLS 2021 live AS USA Close the clamp! Goal by ‘Chicharito’ Hernández | Whitecaps 0-1 LA Galaxy | MLS 2021 J-10 | TUDN TUDN USAThe Galaxy seeks to regain ground lost in doubleheader ESPN DeportesSee full coverage on Google News.
MLStimminstimes.com

Galaxy 2, Whitecaps 1: Pain is eternal and inevitable for cursed Caps side

Janio Bikel was a hero for 60 seconds. The Vancouver Whitecaps’ pain was gone for 60 seconds. There was hope, there was joy … for 60 seconds. Bikel appeared to have rescued the Caps with a 93rd-minute equalizer — his first career goal — against the L.A. Galaxy Wednesday night at Rio Tinto Stadium. But Efraín Álvarez lasered a top-corner golazo when the Caps failed to clear a ball in the box, scoring the game winner in the 94th minute and giving the Galaxy a 2-1 victory.
MLSLAG Confidential

Big drama: Vancouver Whitecaps 1, LA Galaxy 2

The LA Galaxy thought they would cruise to a win against the Vancouver Whitecaps, before a late equalizer in stoppage time, and then an even later winner by substitute Efrain Alvarez, as the Galaxy won 2-1 on Wednesday at Rio Tinto Stadium. Chicharito opened the scoring early in the second...
MLSsounderatheart.com

Sounders vs. Whitecaps, live stream: Game time, TV schedule and lineups

No team has started the season better than the Seattle Sounders, who are on 24 points through 10 undefeated games. No team is in a worse run of form than the Vancouver Whitecaps, who come into this game losers of five straight. But this being match against a Cascadia rival...
NBAkslsports.com

Jazz Fall To Clippers Despite Late Surge, Series Tied 2-2

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The Utah Jazz couldn’t overcome a poor first quarter as they fell to the Los Angeles Clippers 118-104 in Game 4 and the series is now tied at 2-2. Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz with 37 points, five rebounds and five assists in the Game 4 loss to the Clippers. Joe Ingles chipped in 19 points, while Bojan Bogdanovic poured in 18 points.
MLSESPN

Struggling Vancouver Whitecaps earn draw with unbeaten Seattle Sounders

Raul Ruidiaz scored his league-leading ninth goal of the season as the Seattle Sounders rallied for a 2-2 draw with the visiting Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday night. Jimmy Medranda also scored for the Sounders, who remain the lone undefeated team in the league. Cristian Dajome and Lucas Cavallini tallied for...
MLSsounderatheart.com

Sounders v. Vancouver Whitecaps: Three Questions

Riding one of the best starts in MLS history, the Seattle Sounders are favorites against the Vancouver Whitecaps. There are several reasons for this beyond just “the Sounders are good.” Vancouver isn’t doing well, not just because of coaching and player acquisition — their ‘home’ pitch is Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah and Designated Player Ali Adnan has been unable to enter the U.S. due to visa issues.