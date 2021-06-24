Cancel
Berkeley, CA

UC Berkeley’s Inclusive Recreation Committee works to make athletics accessible

By Veronica Roseborough
Daily Californian
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s note: This article is the first part of a series on the Inclusive Recreation Committee and the projects it has spearheaded. In line with campus’s legacy as the home of the disability rights movement, the Inclusive Recreation Committee was formed at UC Berkeley in 2019 to improve accessibility and give students with disabilities a say in the structure of programs in campus’s department of recreational sports.

