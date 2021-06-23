Cancel
New Orleans, LA

UNO Research & Technology Park Reimagined and Rebranded as The Beach at UNO

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNO Research & Technology Foundation board members pose with the newly unveiled sign for The Beach at UNO: A Sandbox for Collaboration. The University of New Orleans (UNO) Research and Technology Park — a 30-acre site on the shores of Lake Pontchartrain leveraging 800,000 square feet of customizable office and laboratory space where public agencies, nonprofit organizations, and private companies come to innovate and create through technological, cultural, and scientific interaction — has rebranded as The Beach at UNO effective immediately. The comprehensive rebrand, which includes a new website, social media handles, logo and tagline, aims to reflect the park’s collaborative and inclusive community which fosters a spirit of inquiry and the exchange of ideas to maximize innovation and shared prosperity throughout the Gulf region.

