Dear Annie: Lately, I find myself thinking a lot about old roommates, friends and co-workers. I’m talking about people from over 30 years ago, whom I haven’t spoken to in decades. I think I would like to tell them how they have impacted my life in positive ways. Should I reach out to them or would that just be self-serving and weird? I mean, if I were to reach out, I’m not sure what the follow-up would be: “Nice catching up with you, goodbye forever”?