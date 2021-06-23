W&M picks Brian Mann as new athletic director

In tempestuous financial times for William & Mary sports, from the West Coast comes a new athletics director with a fundraising pedigree. The school announced Wednesday that Brian Mann, one of seven senior associate athletics directors at California-Berkeley, and the program’s chief development officer, will start work as AD on Aug. 9. Jeremy Martin has been interim athletic director since October. Upon Mann’s arrival, Martin will return to his role as chief of staff for Katherine A. Rowe, the school president.