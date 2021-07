Bonfires, hot dogs, S’mores, and anything else you can cook on a stick: it’s the classic camping starter pack. Up for grabs in this latest Omaze campaign is an Airstream Caravel 20FB and a 2021 Ford F-150 to tow it. Best of all, that silver bullet of a camper has indoor plumbing, you know, for your family members that don’t want to “rough it” in the wilderness.