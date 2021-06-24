Elizabeth Wellington: The world is opening up, but we are still living in a state of discomfort. Here's how to handle it
PHILADELPHIA — Dining out felt funny at first. So did going to indoor malls. A few weeks ago I stopped by Jasper Studios for the launch of a shoe by local sneaker designer Darrell Alston named after Philly boxing legend Bernard Hopkins. And at a recent stylish Center City soirée, I hugged long-lost friend after long-lost friend, happy to see them after 15 months. I couldn't imagine doing either of these things ever again just a few months ago, let alone 15.www.uniondemocrat.com